BREAST CANCER AWARENESS: What’s your best advice for someone beginning their journey with breast cancer?

Physical changes in the breast can vary, but Susan G. Komen advises women who notice these changes to bring them to the attention of their physicians immediately. Health news wires photo

Are you a breast cancer survivor? Have you supported a close friend or loved one through diagnosis and treatment? Are you a health-care provider who works with cancer patients?

Please share your advice with newspaper readers throughout the region as part of our upcoming special section of Life focused on sharing the stories of breast cancer survivors and the latest in treatment and prevention appearing Oct. 17.

What’s your best advice for someone newly diagnosed with cancer as she/he begins the journey with treatment and recovery?

We are collecting responses to share with readers. To submit your advice, please send an email with your response and a photo of yourself to reporter Lisa Powell at lisa.powell@coxinc.com and to life@coxinc.com. Your responses will be considered for publication in our Oct. 17 special edition of Life.

