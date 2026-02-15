‘Bride of Chucky’ opens The NEON’s Cult Movie Night Series

“A late ’90s metal soundtrack, inventive kills, tons of great one-liners and an outlaw love story with even a little doll nudity makes this movie a ’90s time capsule and very fun on the big screen,” organizers noted.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The series is curated by Victor Bonacore, a filmmaker and artist, and Mal Thokey. Bonacore said there were other titles under consideration for February, including “Natural Born Killers,” but “Bride of Chucky” naturally fit the time frame in an unconventional way.

“We always want to be a little more counterculture,” Bonacore explained. “Not everyone is able to celebrate Valentine’s Day — not everyone is in a relationship or wants to see ‘Wuthering Heights.’ Chucky is one of those characters that it’s in the zietgeist and doesn’t go away. ‘Bride of Chucky’ is a love story about dolls — which is just insane — and the Tiffany Valentine character is iconic. ‘Bride of Chucky’ is a horror film but it’s also funny and holds up as nostalgia from its era."

The screening will be preceded by “Love, Mike,” a roughly 15-minute short film by Centerville High School and Wright State University graduate Isaac Ingle.

“Isaac makes awesome films,” Bonacore said. “‘Love, Mike’ is a weird romantic horror film we felt was perfect to show before ‘Bride of Chucky.’”

Looking ahead, the Cult Movie Night Series will be presented April 9 (“Desperate Living”), July 16 (“The Warriors”), Aug. 13 (“Kids”), Oct. 1 (TBA) and Dec. 17 (TBA). The screening of “Desperate Living,” John Waters’ 1977 film, will feature an appearance by Susan Lowe who portrayed Mole McHenry.

“Susan doesn’t do a ton of appearances,” Bonacore said. “I also feel ‘Desperate Living’ is the (ultimate) cult John Waters movie because Divine isn’t in it.”

He also anticipates screening “Kids,” Larry Clark’s raw, visceral 1995 coming-of-age tale.

“‘Kids’ is one of those movies I saw as I kid that felt dangerous seeing it,” Bonacore said. “It felt like I was doing something bad by watching it.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

NEON Manager Jonathan McNeal appreciates the growth of the Cult Movie Night Series as well as the attention given to local filmmakers.

“Victor and Mal’s Cult Movie Night has seen quite a bit of growth over the last couple years and we’re pleased to be their hosting venue,” McNeal said. “The NEON strives to bring a wide array of cinema to the community and this series adds some fun and edge to our offerings. Quite often, the feature films are accompanied with shorts that have local connections and that speaks to our mission even more.”

Bonacore hopes the entire series continues to entice moviegoers to build community.

“We want to be an escape from the craziness in the world,” he said. “Come see a movie and laugh with a bunch of other like-minded people. There’s nothing like seeing a movie in the theater. It’s special.”

HOW TO GO

What: Cult Movie Night: “Bride of Chucky”

Where: The NEON, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19

Cost: $13

Tickets: neonmovies.com