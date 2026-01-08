Breaking: Woman dead after car crashes into bushes, fence in Dayton

Bruno Mars to bring ‘Romantic Tour’ to Ohio Stadium this spring

Bruno Mars accepts the award for album of the year for "An Evening with Silk Sonic" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Sixteen-time Grammy winner Bruno Mars will bring his “Romantic Tour” to Ohio Stadium in Columbus on May 20.

The tour is named after his fourth solo album, “The Romantic,” which will be released Feb. 27.

Produced by Live Nation, the 2026 tour will span nearly 40 shows across North America, Europe and the UK. The tour will kick off April 10 in Las Vegas. The Columbus show will be the only tour stop in Ohio.

Mars will be joined on all dates by his Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee. Special guest for the Columbus show will be Leon Thomas.

Anderson .Paak, left, and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic perform "777" at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Presale tickets begin at 12 p.m. Jan. 14 followed by general sales at 12 p.m. Jan. 15. For tickets or to sign up for presale access, visit BrunoMars.com.

