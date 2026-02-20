California dreaming: How to score cheap flights while you plan your spring escape

Here’s a rundown on how to stretch your travel budget further and turn those spring daydreams into reality.

Flexibility is still the ultimate money-saver

The single most powerful trick? Don’t lock yourself into exact dates.

Even shifting your trip by one or two days can unlock dramatic savings, especially in late winter and early spring when demand is softer. Weekends are usually the most expensive time to fly, while midweek departures – particularly Wednesdays and Thursdays – often come with noticeably cheaper fares.

This is prime season for post-holiday deals, too. Airlines are eager to fill empty seats after the winter rush, which means your spontaneous spring escape could cost far less than expected.

Book early, but not too early

Booking super early isn’t always the trick – welcome to dynamic pricing.

According to an article on forbes.com, dynamic pricing is common with most airlines and can greatly affect your travel and budget. It’s based on demand.

Early in the season, prices can actually be higher because airlines expect anticipate the need. But as the departure date approaches, unsold seats may swiftly drop in price.

A good rule of thumb:

Medium-haul flights: search 2 to 3 months out

Long-haul flights: search 3 to 5 months out

Be especially cautious around emotional travel dates like Valentine’s Day or Easter. Prices often spike in the final 10 days before departure, when airlines know travelers are already mentally on the beach and willing to pay more.

Rethink your airport

Flying from or into major hubs usually means paying a premium. Secondary airports can offer huge savings, even if it means adding a short train or bus ride.

In Europe, smaller airports near big cities often have lower landing fees and less competition for seats. The result – tickets that can be £80–£150 cheaper for the same destination.

The same logic applies in the U.S. regional airports or nearby cities can dramatically reduce fares, especially for spring break routes to warm-weather destinations.

Let tech do the hard work

Checking prices manually is exhausting – and ineffective. Airlines can change fares multiple times a day.

That’s where smart tools come in:

Price-drop alerts notify you when fares fall.

Flexible date calendars show the cheapest days or months.

Route inspiration tools suggest destinations you might not have considered.

If you’re open-minded about where or when you travel, these tools can uncover deals you’d never find on your own.

Watch for sales and mistake fares

Airlines quietly release some of their best deals right after peak travel seasons, when demand dips and planes need filling.

Then there are “mistake fares,” or pricing errors that lead to ridiculously cheap tickets. They’re rare and disappear fast, but if you catch one, book it immediately. Most airlines honor them, and if not, you’ll usually get a full refund.

Split your journey for big savings

For long-haul travel, consider breaking your trip into two separate flights.

Instead of booking one expensive ticket to your final destination, try flying to a major hub first, then booking a separate onward flight. Budget airlines between hubs often keep prices stable, even when direct routes surge.

Leave plenty of buffer time between flights – three to four hours is ideal. The savings can be massive, sometimes cutting total costs by 30 to 40 percent.

Travel lighter than you think

Baggage fees are one of the most overlooked costs in winter and spring travel. Bulky clothes and souvenirs add up quickly, and budget airlines often charge more for luggage than for seats.

If possible, stick to carry-on only. Wear your heaviest items on the plane, use compression bags and pack strategically. For short trips, this alone can shave hundreds off your total spend.

Use loyalty points when demand is low

Late winter and early spring are often the best times to redeem airline points. Airlines want to stimulate bookings during quieter periods, which can mean better value for your miles.

Even casual travelers should check redemption options. Business class seats could be selling for prices similar to the cost of an economy ticket – all because fewer people are flying.

The bottom line: the cheapest ticket isn’t always the first one you find, but the one you wait for.

Content Creator Brooke Bunch may be reached at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.