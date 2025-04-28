Cedar Point opens this weekend: Newest coaster not yet ready, but one that was closed is opening

This weekend, Sandusky amusement park Cedar Point will open for the 2025 season. From 10 a.m.-8 p.m. May 3, guests will be able to enjoy the park’s large lineup of rides, including Top Thrill 2.

A major refurbishment of the iconic Top Thrill Dragster, Top Thrill 2 opened to guests last year. The overhaul added two new launches and a 420-foot-tall spire guests climb backwards. However, numerous technical issues caused the ride to be closed for the season just 10 days later.

After months of maintenance, Cedar Point has announced Top Thrill 2 will reopen with the park May 3.

However, the new coaster coming to Cedar Point this year, Siren’s Curse, will not operate on opening day. Built by Dutch manufacturer Vekoma, the ride is an installation of the rare Tilt Coaster model, which angles the track 90 degrees before guests plunge through its first drop.

Cedar Point will debut Siren's Curse, the tallest, fastest and longest "tilt" roller coaster in North America, in 2025

Siren’s Curse features a max height of 160 feet and max speed of 58 miles per hour, making it the world’s tallest and fastest tilt coaster. The ride is currently scheduled to open early this summer.

After opening day, Cedar Point will be operate 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday until May 20, after which daily operation will begin. The park’s closing time will move to 10 p.m. after June 13.

Cedar Point Shores, the property’s water park, will open Memorial Day weekend, with its season running through Labor Day.

Cedar Point is located at 1 Cedar Point Drive, Sandusky. For more information, visit cedarpoint.com.

