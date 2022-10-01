Christmas Tree needed for University of Dayton

This year’s event is slated for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. It’s open to the public and typically attracts about 7,000 people. Co-coordinator for the special evening is Julia Mills.

Now they need a tree!

“We greatly appreciate your help in Make a Difference in the past,” says Walsh. “With this being our 59th year of Christmas on Campus we are excited to make it one of the best years yet!”

They need a tree

That’s a member of the spruce, fir, or pine family

That is fairly full

That is approximately 30-feet tall.

That is located within a 5-10 mile radius of the UD campus.

Professionals from BEST Tree Experts and Schumacher Crane Rental are donating their services to cut down and transport the tree to the University mid November free of charge. Two seats for the Christmas on Campus Mass will be reserved for the donating family.

If you have a tree you’re willing to donate, contact a member of the committee as soon as possible at 937-229-3483 or email decorationscoc@gmail.com.

The applications will be open until an appropriate tree is chosen.

Can you use?

A reader has written to offer packages of overnight extra absorbent Depends as well as unopened waterproof pad covers to an organization that could make use of them.

If your group would like this donation, please let me know: meredith.moss@coxinc.com

