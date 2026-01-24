Cincy Boat Expo in February will have more than 70 boats to check out

With a focus solely on boats, he said, the expo at the Sharonville Convention Center will give boat buyers and potential boat buyers a one-on-one experience.

“We have a larger footprint than we had last year, and it is continuing to grow. All of our vendors are returning, and we have added another 10 vendors,” Cummins said. “There will be also more boats this year with a greater variety.”

Presented by Hern Marine, Sea Ray of Cincinnati and Taylor’s South Shore Marina, Cincy Boat Expo will showcase more than 70 boats from leading national brands, including pontoons, bowriders, wakeboard/surf boats and personal watercraft.

“We will be offering boats from $15,000 to $250,000 or north of, so you are going to see a variety of boats. The show is easy to get to and accessible from Interstate 275. It is also a boat specific show,” Cummins said.

Markets such as Cleveland and Chicago have also introduced boat specific shows in recent years.

“An investment in your family and a boat keeps on giving,” Cummins said. “Growing up, I went to Disney World, and went boating on Lake Cumberland, and the memories we made with friends and family on the water are very precious and valuable to us. So, we encourage people to take the opportunity to see everything we have to offer.”

Designed for both new and experienced boaters, the show is a way to compare models, explore features and connect directly with trusted local dealers. Attendees will explore a range of brands and models, engage with dealership experts and connect with fellow boaters.

Additionally, there will be a marine retail display with vendors including marinas, boating services and other marine products.

HOW TO GO

What: Cincy Boat Expo

Where: Sharonville Convention Center

Cost: Tickets are $10; children 10 and younger are free. Parking at Sharonville Convention Center is free.

Promotional days: All Cincy Boat Expo tickets are $1 on Dollar Day, Feb. 11. On Feb. 12, first responders, military members and teachers will receive free admission with valid ID. On Feb. 13, AAA members will receive half price admission (of $5) with a valid AAA membership card.

Advance tickets: cincyboatexpo.com

Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 8, noon-8 p.m. Feb. 11-13, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 15