Columbus hibachi food truck owner opens brick-and-mortar inside The Social

Columbus native Noel Lopez has opened Hibachi Run inside The Social at Piqua Center. NATALIE JONES/STAFF
Updated 1 hour ago
Columbus native Noel Lopez has opened Hibachi Run inside The Social at Piqua Center.

RCS Construction and Brait Capital purchased the former Miami Valley Centre Mall, located at 987 E. Ash St., in 2023. They have since turned the food court into a dining and entertainment destination.

Hibachi Run is one of six vendors in the food court.

Lopez worked at a sit-down hibachi restaurant in Columbus before opening a food truck with his cousin in 2017.

Almost two years ago, they opened their first brick-and-mortar restaurant in New Albany. This was followed by a second location in Brunswick this year.

Customers at the Piqua location can expect fresh off the grill hibachi served with fried rice, onions, zucchini and mushrooms. Proteins include steak, shrimp or chicken. All plates come with two yum yum sauces.

The steak and shrimp combo is a favorite among customers.

“I think it was a really good fit for this spot,” Lopez said. “I like this environment. It’s really nice.”

The owners continue to operate the other two brick-and-mortar restaurants, as well as the food truck.

For more information, visit hibachirun.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page (@hibachirun614).

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

