Corner Cupboard Charities needs furnishings, clothing and more

Among the recipients are Catholic Social Services, St. Vincent De Paul and its outreach, food pantries, House of Bread, Food for the Journey, Shoes for the Shoeless, For the love of Children (FLOC), Greene County domestic violence and many more.

All workers are volunteers. “Many of us are second and third generation workers, myself included,” said Cloyd. “We have many, many regular shoppers we know by name; they have been frequenting our shop since its inception.”

A new addition to the shop, she said, is a “Boutique Corner” with upscale clothing. The group also sells items on Facebook and Craigslist.

Explore What to expect at the Ohio Renaissance Festival next month

“When you help us you help your community,” said Cloyd. “We accept most gently used items with the exception of mattresses or any stuffed furniture such as recliners, wingbacks and couches.”

Because of COVID, they are limiting customers in the shop and all are asked to wear masks.

“Corner Cupboard Charities is a diamond in the rough,” said Cloyd. “It has been part of the East Dayton community for over 60 years with a mission to help those in need.”

What they most appreciate:

Pots and pans

Linens ( sheets and towels)

Winter coats especially children’s

Utensils

Jewelry

Collectibles

Flat screen TVs

Better quality carpets

Mechanical hand tools; saws, hammers, wrenches, tool boxes.

Wood living room, bedroom and dining room furniture

Antique items

Toys in good condition

Gloves and scarves

Purses and luggage

Shoes and boots

Clothing for all ages (men, woman’s, children’s, babies)

Craft items

Pet items

Corner Cupboard, located at 504 Xenia Ave., is open to the public from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Donations can be taken to the shop at those times. Pickups are also available twice a week.

Volunteers are always needed for the shop. For more information, call 937-252-5491.

Explore Your ultimate guide to Miami Valley fall festivals

Does your organization need a baby grand?

“I have a baby grand piano that was my grandmother’s which my mother and father inherited,” writes one of our Make a Difference readers. He goes on to say that his grandmother was a piano teacher from the 1930s to 1950s.

Both of his parents have now passed away and he has no room in his home for the piano. “I was going to donate it to a nursing home in Xenia, but it would not fit,” he adds.

He’s willing to donate the piano to a worthy organization and he’s even willing to pay for the move. If your group is interested, contact Tom Landgren at 937-672-5922 or tlandgren59@gmail.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.