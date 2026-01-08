Crayons to Classrooms needs volunteers, supplies for local teachers

Since opening in 2009, this organization has distributed over $42 million in school supplies to teachers of students in need. During the current school year, Crayons to Classrooms has already distributed over $46,000 in office supplies and desk items through their teacher shopping program. Over 2,000 teachers have already shopped at the resource center this year and are now invited to schedule a second shopping trip before the school year ends.

Volunteers welcome

Crayons to Classrooms always welcomes friendly, compassionate people to help out in the store. You can come alone, with a group of friends, as a team, or as an organization.

Volunteer jobs range from checking in teachers at the store and being a shopping assistant to data entry. Some projects can be done offsite — at home or at your church.

For information about volunteering at Crayons to Classrooms, email Jaida at j.anderson@crayonstoclassrooms.org.

Office supplies needed

C2C is inviting organizations to kick off the new year by cleaning out their offices and donating new or gently used supplies to help stock classrooms for the second half of the school year.

“We are grateful to everyone who donates office and school supplies to ”Crayons to Classrooms,” said C2C Director of Operations, Dave Hargrove. “These contributions give supplies a second life in local classrooms, allowing teachers and students to make the most of resources while supporting both learning and sustainability in our community.”

Donations accepted:

Staplers and staple removers

Tape dispensers

Two-or-three-hole punches

Paper trays

File sorters

Desk organizers

Magazine files

Pencil cups

Drawer organizers

Scissors

Keyboards

Mouses

Binder clips

Paper clips

Memo pads

New file folders

Guillotine-style paper cutters

Wastebaskets

Reams of paper

Cardstock

Envelopes (any size, no logos)

Donations must be new or very gently used and can be dropped off at the Teacher Resource Center located at 1750 Woodman Drive from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays.

Learn more about Crayons to Classrooms’ mission and how to get involved by visiting www.crayonstoclassrooms.org.

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.