Dart’N Somewhere Bar & Grill is open in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood

“We’ve been passively looking to buy a bar for a few years now,” said Jessica Rowe, general manager and co-owner. “It didn’t ever feel right until here.”

Providing a space for the dart community

Dart’N Somewhere Bar & Grill, located at 1060 Patterson Road, features 14 dart boards including 12 Bullshooter boards and two PhoenixDarts boards. The bar also has a Silver Strike bowling arcade game, a pool table and 12 TVs with extensive sports packages.

Those that have never thrown darts, are welcome to come and learn.

“It’s definitely a large community, but there is room and opportunity for people at all levels,” Rowe said.

Dart’N Somewhere Bar & Grill hosts in-house “Luck of the Draw” tournaments on Friday and Sunday nights.

Additional tournaments are available daily online through EDCRemote Dart Tournaments (edcremote.com).

The bar has partnered with NexGen Vending for leagues. Starting in January, those interested can throw league with Dart’N Somewhere Bar & Grill as their home bar.

“NexGen absolutely saw what we saw in this space and have backed us wholeheartedly to make this happen,” Rowe said. “They’ve been fantastic to work with.”

Those interested in signing up for a league can stop by the bar or visit nexgenvending.com/leagues.

Rowe said they are planning to host in-house leagues starting in the spring.

Food and drinks

The bar features upscale bar food with a favorite being the Hot Rod-style wings. These chicken wings are fried and tossed in a traditional buffalo sauce, before being charred and tossed in a teriyaki sauce.

Other favorites include:

Bullseye Burger (a fresh ground beef patty topped with customer’s choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, a homemade onion ring and Hat Trick sauce)

Ton 80 Tots (tater tots covered in white queso, cheddar and sour cream sauce)

Nine Mark Nachos (homemade chips topped with queso, tomatoes, olives, scallions, shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream)

Dart’N Somewhere Bar & Grill worked with Rowe’s brother, who had ran a successful bar kitchen in Kansas City for 25 years, to launch the food program.

Rowe said all items are made in-house including the seasonings, breadings, dressings and sauces. The onion rings are breaded and fried to order.

As for the drinks, the bar is fully stocked with draft beer, bottled or canned beers, and seltzers. Rowe said they have a variety of well to top-shelf liquor.

Meet the co-owner

Rowe is a transplant from Kansas City. She moved to Dayton in 2019 for a job that didn’t survive the coronavirus pandemic.

“I grew up in hospitality — working and managing front-of-house years ago," Rowe said.

She supported herself and her son, while attending college, by bartending, waitressing and managing.

Rowe loves the hustle and day-to-day of working in the hospitality industry.

She has a bachelor’s degree in Integrated Marketing Communication and a master’s degree in Corporate Communication from Wichita State.

Her favorite part of opening Dart’N Somewhere Bar & Grill has been “watching it come to life.”

They took over the space on Nov. 1 and opened the doors on Nov. 21 to 120 dart players, and their friends and family. The space has all new flooring and paint.

They’ve enjoyed seeing “people get so excited to see it.” Many of their customers have been people that dined in the space when it was Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers.

“We’ve been very, very fortunate to have the turnout and the crowds that we have,” Rowe said. “We have some really big events coming up in January and genuinely would like to thank the support of our family, friends and community...”

Dart’N Somewhere Bar & Grill is open 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. daily. Last call is at 2 a.m.

The kitchen is open until 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Kitchen hours could expand if demand continues.

For more information, visit the establishment’s Facebook page.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

