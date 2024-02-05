Dave Chappelle wins best comedy album Grammy

Comedian Dave Chappelle won his fifth Grammy and second in a row for Best Comedy Album Sunday at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

Chappelle won for “What’s in a Name?,” which is centered on a 2022 speech he gave at a naming ceremony at Washington D.C.’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts, his alma mater. His speech spotlighted his comedy roots, rise to fame and why artists “should never behave.”