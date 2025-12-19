Dave’s Hot Chicken is open in Beavercreek, more locations planned in Dayton region

“We don’t have anything finalized just yet but coming soon,” Zalinski said.

Dave’s Hot Chicken opened in 2017 when three childhood friends in their 20s decided to scrape together $900 and starting operating in a parking lot in East Hollywood with a couple of folding tables and a portable fryer.

With the help of Instagram, people showed up to get a taste.

Everything changed when a reporter from EATER/LA stopped by and posted, “East Hollywood’s New Late Night Hot Chicken Stand Might Blow Your Mind.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken has more than 200 locations worldwide. The Beavercreek restaurant at 2650 N. Fairfield Road Suite B opened Dec. 12.

“We thought Beavercreek was a great location,” Zalinski said. “It’s a great community. It has an Air Force base right down the street. Wright (State) University is right around the corner too, so we just think it’s a great area to open up a Dave’s.”

Most of the restaurant’s marketing is done via Instagram. Dayton came up many times after asking its followers, ”Where should Dave’s open up a location next?"

For those that haven’t tried Dave’s Hot Chicken, Zalinski said, “It will absolutely blow your mind.”

“We serve Nashville-style hot chicken,” he said. “We have seven different heat levels that consist of no spice, light mild, mild, medium, hot, extra hot and reaper. We also offer things like fries, cheese fries, mac and cheese and kale slaw.”

The most popular meal is the number three featuring one tender with choice of heat level and one slider served on a potato bun with kale slaw, pickles and a drizzle of Dave’s sauce. It’s also served with fries.

All tenders are served with a slice of bread, pickles and a side of Dave’s sauce, a mayo-based secret sauce.

The most popular heat levels are mild, medium and hot.

The restaurant also offers top-load vanilla, strawberry or chocolate shakes with Oreos, Fruity Pebbles or M&Ms. Other drink options include slushies or fountain beverages.

“Our favorite part of opening in Beavercreek was just the community and the area itself. Everyone’s been very supportive,” Zalinski said. “We look forward to doing it for many more years to come.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken is open 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit daveshotchicken.com or the restaurant’s Facebook (@ToLiveandFryInLA), Instagram (@daveshotchicken) or TikTok (@@daveshotchicken) pages.

