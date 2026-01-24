Dayton Arcade’s next phase nearly complete; new events manager to expand recurring activities

North Arcade to ‘come online’ in spring.
The Dayton Arcade and the Downtown Dayton Partnership hosted First Friday in the recently redeveloped North Arcade, located at 24 W. Third St. on June 6, 2025. A unique mix of vendors, artists and makers showcased Dayton’s creative scene. Attendees shopped for handmade goods, experienced live music by BJSR and purchased food and/or drinks from vendors or at the recently opened Garden Grill and Bar in the North Arcade’s Hilton Garden Inn. Small business tenants are slated to move into the restored North Arcade’s first floor retail marketplace in late summer 2025. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

The Dayton Arcade and the Downtown Dayton Partnership hosted First Friday in the recently redeveloped North Arcade, located at 24 W. Third St. on June 6, 2025. A unique mix of vendors, artists and makers showcased Dayton’s creative scene. Attendees shopped for handmade goods, experienced live music by BJSR and purchased food and/or drinks from vendors or at the recently opened Garden Grill and Bar in the North Arcade’s Hilton Garden Inn. Small business tenants are slated to move into the restored North Arcade’s first floor retail marketplace in late summer 2025. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
The Dayton Arcade’s new events manager, Breanne Geyer, has a big goal: to expand public and private events throughout the venue’s properties.

Geyer is a Dayton native now working for Arcade Entertainment LLC. She is expected to actively expand the Arcade’s multi-year events calendar, which includes what happens in the Rotunda and Tank areas.

Shoppers browse during Holly Days at Dayton Arcade on Thursday, Dec. 11. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

“2026 marks a new chapter for the Arcade in delivering exceptional experiences on the cusp of the North Arcade coming online in early spring,” said a news release from the Dayton Arcade. “Located on the first floor directly underneath the Arcade’s 93-room hotel, this revitalized stretch of the historic complex offers a flexible, light-filled setting ideal for markets, receptions, popups, workshops and community driven programming.”

The North Arcade is home to a new Hilton Garden Inn, which features the Garden Grill and Bar. Due to the North Arcade’s architectural character and modern adaptability, there is expanded capacity to host dynamic events of varying sizes.

The Garden Grille & Bar is located on the second floor of the Hilton Garden Inn Dayton Downtown at 18 W. Third St. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

The Arcade will expand its internal team this spring to add to its arts programming and community engagement initiatives. It will also aim to bring more diverse, dynamic and accessible programming to the historic complex.

“Bringing event management and arts programming in-house is about deepening the Arcade’s connection to clients and streamlining the experience from first inquiry to final toast,” said Megan Dunn Peters, of Cross Street Partners and the Dayton Arcade. “With internal leadership, we’re excited to continue raising the bar for events in this one of a kind historic setting.”

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.