Dayton Arcade’s next phase nearly complete; new events manager to expand recurring activities

“2026 marks a new chapter for the Arcade in delivering exceptional experiences on the cusp of the North Arcade coming online in early spring,” said a news release from the Dayton Arcade. “Located on the first floor directly underneath the Arcade’s 93-room hotel, this revitalized stretch of the historic complex offers a flexible, light-filled setting ideal for markets, receptions, popups, workshops and community driven programming.”

The North Arcade is home to a new Hilton Garden Inn, which features the Garden Grill and Bar. Due to the North Arcade’s architectural character and modern adaptability, there is expanded capacity to host dynamic events of varying sizes.

The Arcade will expand its internal team this spring to add to its arts programming and community engagement initiatives. It will also aim to bring more diverse, dynamic and accessible programming to the historic complex.

“Bringing event management and arts programming in-house is about deepening the Arcade’s connection to clients and streamlining the experience from first inquiry to final toast,” said Megan Dunn Peters, of Cross Street Partners and the Dayton Arcade. “With internal leadership, we’re excited to continue raising the bar for events in this one of a kind historic setting.”