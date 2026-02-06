Dayton-area Valentine’s Day fitness opportunities for couples

A study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships indicates that exercising with a romantic partner may improve people’s overall daily experiences as well as their exercise experience. And people also have greater long-term exercise success when they work out together.

“You’re less likely to skip and much more likely to stay consistent when you exercise with someone,” Ondreka said. “And there is also research about how much more output there is when you exercise with a friend or partner. It makes you push yourself a little more.”

Less stress, more enjoyable and a better workout – exercising with a partner checks all the boxes.

Ready to celebrate the season of love with a dose of fitness? Here are a few activities to try with a special someone or your bestie.

Bestie Ballads Skate

What: A night of love and laughter as you glide along to the hits that scream “best friends forever!” during this Galentine’s Day skate. Skaters can relax in one of several warming areas, including a heated comfort tent containing games and seating. The RiverScape Cafe will also be open, offering a variety of food and drinks

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13 (weather dependent)

Where: MetroParks Ice Rink, RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave.

Info: metroparks.org

Sweetheart Hike

What: An easy 1.5-mile hike on the Dogwood Trail. Friends Caring for Cowan Lake will be on hand serving coffee and hot chocolate and offering samples of maple syrup tapped from the park’s trees.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14

Where: Cowan Lake State Park, 1750 Osborn Road, Wilmington. Meet at the Nature Center.

Info: ohiodnr.gov

Sweetheart Special

What: Enjoy some classic love songs while you skate with your sweetie at the MetroParks Ice Rink. The Sweetheart Skate Special includes two rink admissions with skate rental, two cups of hot cocoa, and a box of Winans Chocolates for $25.

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14 and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15 (weather dependent)

Where: MetroParks Ice Rink, RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave.

Info: Visit metroparks.org

Valentine’s Day Partner Yoga

What: An evening of pampering with your BFF or partner. Students will move through a partner yoga practice, learn how to adjust each other in relaxing postures, sink into a guided meditation and have fun. Dress comfortably in clothing you can move and relax in. Open to all levels.

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14

Where: Day Yoga Studio, 1100 Brown St.

Info: dayyogastudio.com