Dayton Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ showcases young talent in beloved holiday tradition

This year’s production, taking place Dec. 13-22 at the Schuster Center, features Elaine Gottesaman and Amy Grennek as Clara and Jack Colbert and Ben Forney as Fritz. All four had different roles in last year’s production and they are excited to have been promoted to the signature roles of Clara and Fritz, the spirited siblings who are the focal points at the beginning of the ballet set at a festive Christmas party.

Gottesaman, who played a lamb in her first “Nutcracker” with Dayton Ballet, considers Clara her dream role since she was 3 or 4 years old. She has enjoyed embracing the challenges and simplicity required.

“It’s a hard role — you have to be yourself but also (a) ballerina,” said Gottesaman, 14. “Clara is the role that every young girl dreams of from the moment they start watching ‘The Nutcracker.’ It’s very meaningful and I’m very glad I get to do it this year. ‘The Nutcracker’ has become a fun tradition. It’s really enjoyable and something I look forward to every single December. The rehearsals have become a part of me.”

Grennek, who has roots in Texas and appeared in her first “Nutcracker” at age 5, is also eager to tap into Clara’s duality. Yet in doing so, she hasn’t forgotten to inject the role with a youthful spark.

“I want to portray a younger girl (enjoying) the excitement of Christmas,” said Grennek, 14. “Something I struggle with is just trying to act more like a girl instead of a ballerina but it’s something I want to work on and have ready for the show.”

Colbert, 9, began his dance training in jazz and has savored the transition to ballet, which has fueled his love of “The Nutcracker.” He also enjoys bringing some of his own personality to Fritz, who particularly breaks the nutcracker doll given to Clara at the party by Drosselmeyer, a toy maker and Clara’s godfather.

“Fritz is mischievous,” Colbert said. “I connect to Fritz because he causes a lot of chaos and I like chaos. I like how he talks everybody into doing what he wants. This ballet is very special to me because I’ve been doing it every year since I was 5. Ballet expresses deep meaning (such as) how to be yourself and how to embrace what you are.”

Forney, who has also performed in “Madame Butterfly,” admits he wasn’t sure if he would be cast as Fritz but he’s thrilled his dream role came true, allowing him to grow as a performer along the way.

“There’s a lot more acting, which I personally enjoy,” said Forney, 11. “I’ve been wanting to be Fritz since I was little. When you think of Christmas and ballet you automatically think of ‘The Nutcracker.’”

‘An experience like none other’

A colorful, whimsical and romantic two-act ballet, “The Nutcracker” tells the story of young Clara journeying through a magical land. The work premiered in Saint Petersburg, Russia in 1892 choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov with a glorious score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The libretto is adapted from E.T.A. Hoffmann’s 1816 short story “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.”

Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Brandon Ragland’s dynamic, Dayton-centric reimagining of “The Nutcracker” had its world premiere last year. He acknowledges the enduring popularity of “The Nutcracker” as the perfect ballet launching pad for generations of children.

“It’s kind of a young kid’s introduction to the ballet world,” Ragland said. “I think that’s why it’s a wonderful opportunity. It’s a gateway. You can talk about your favorite pieces of music when you think of ‘Nutcracker.’”

“My favorite part is the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier (dance),” Grennek said. “The music is gorgeous. I remember watching Dayton Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ a couple of years ago with my dad and I remember just being in awe of the amazing artistry and talent of the dancers. How they danced together and just had full trust of each other was amazing and forever changed my view of ballet.”

Gottesaman and Forney favor the battle scene between the soldiers, mice and Mouse King.

“It’s organized chaos,” she said. “It’s fun to see the soldiers and the mice fight (and) the soldiers marching in sync is so amazing.”

“Everything is happening at once,” he said. “It’s just great. I also like the party scene.”

The students have also learned to become more comfortable conveying the art of pantomime within the dance, particularly the responsibility of being fully expressive in order for the audience to connect with the movement.

“You have to always be big with everything and slow with everything,” Gottesaman said. “Everything has to be distinct and precise so the audience can understand.”

“It really needs to be on the right timing,” Grennek said. “You have to watch others around you and be aware of what they’re doing with pantomime.”

She also appreciates the training she’s received at Dayton Ballet School, particularly the technique and self-care that has remained a priority.

“Here I’ve learned a lot of technique and also how to take care of yourself,” Grennek said. “We’ve had a lot of teachers who have taught us how to take care of ourselves outside of ballet, to be prepared to come to the studio, to take care of injuries and be a responsible dancer inside and outside the studio.”

Gottesaman hopes audiences are dazzled by the production and recognize the efforts of all involved.

“‘The Nutcracker’ is an experience like none other,” she said. “I hope people know how hard we’ve worked from September until now and the amount of effort that has gone into it, especially for the kids because for most of them it’s the first year they’ve done a big show on a big stage. It might seem effortless, which is great, but it took a lot of time and effort and a lot of energy by the kids and professionals.”

HOW TO GO

