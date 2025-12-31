Dayton Daily News readers made a big difference in 2025. Here are some volunteer opportunities for 2026

Many of you scour your attics or closets or basements to come up with things you no longer use or need. The you make the additional effort to get those items to the non-profit organizations you know will appreciate them. You bring clothing and canned goods, toys and musical instruments, fabric and yarn, children’s books and sports equipment, pet toys and personal care items.

Thank you.

Many of you, wish lists in hand, head for the stores and purchase the needed items.

And though “Make a Difference” focuses on specific wish lists, it turns out that the organizations we write about benefit in other ways as well. Some readers clip or print the columns and find them useful when they’re looking for a speaker for their clubs or organizations. Others, after learning about a project that resonates, decide to volunteer.

In the past year, one of the charities we featured was presented with a $10,000 check by a reader who was looking for the perfect place to make a donation in memory of a beloved child,

OTHER WAYS TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Cones for a Cause

This wonderful project was dreamed up by the folks at Old Scratch Pizza. Launched in 2016, the philanthropic program is funded by donations from guests who purchase a soft-serve ice cream cone at any of the locations. You can pay any amount for the cone and all money goes to charity.

Since its inception, $328,000 has been donated to organizations tackling critical needs across the region. Past grantees include SISCA Pet Adoption and Animal Wellness, The Foodbank, Inc, Miami Valley Meals, Families of Addicts, Secret Smiles, and We Care Arts.

Applications are now being accepted for nonprofits who would like to be considered. Six grants of $10,000 will be awarded in the next round of grants; the deadline is Feb. 15.

“Cones for a Cause is at the heart of who we are as a company,” said Stephanie Soller, co-owner of Old Scratch Pizza who came up with the idea. To apply, visit oldscratchpizza.com/cones-for-a-cause.

It would be wonderful if more businesses begin to hitchhike on this great idea.

Serving on a community board

No nonprofit organization can be successful without a strong governing board so area charities are always looking for folks who can serve in this capacity.

This kind of service not only takes advantages of skills and community connections you may have, but gives you a chance to network with others and to sharpen your leadership, communication, and decision-making skills.

“So many nonprofits right now are facing funding cuts so now more than ever, these organizations need assistance from community members,” said Jenny Warner, executive director of the Miami Valley Nonprofit Collaborative (MVNC). “We hear time after time from nonprofits across our region that finding engaged and committed board members is one of their biggest challenges.”

Warner’s non-profit encourages and provides training for other local nonprofits. Since 2015, MVNC has delivered more than 8,000 professional training experiences to nonprofit professionals from over 500 area nonprofit organizations in the greater Dayton region.

Warner said you don’t need to be an expert to be a great board member. She said all you need is a passion for the mission of the group, a willingness to contribute new ideas and a “commitment to showing up, speaking up and stepping up.”

Lisa Wagner, executive director of Levitt Pavilion Dayton, said when you have engaged and committed board members in your organization, you’re able to fully realize the potential of where the organization can go.

“Working together to develop a strategy for sustainability and growth allows for the organization to flourish and have a long legacy of impact.”

In addition to attending board meetings, those on the board may be asked to serve on a committee, attend events and support their organization financially.

MVNC offers a number of workshops designed to help you prepare for serving on a board and being an effective board member. Training sessions run between $25-$60. For info, visit mvnonprofitcollaborative.org .

To learn more about area nonprofits that have been accredited by the Better Business Bureau, check out give.org .

Volunteer opportunities

There are lots of options for those who want to volunteer for an organization but don’t want to commit to board service.

At Daytonserves.org you will find charities listed by category. Some examples are “animals,” “hunger,” “health” and “veterans.” The website includes basic information about the nonprofit as well as volunteer opportunities.

“We perpetually seek friendly, compassionate people to help out in our store,” reads the listing for Crayons to Classrooms, which provides free classroom supplies for teachers. “Come alone, with a group of friends, as a team, or as an organization to donate your valuable time to our mission.”

Warner said you should be clear about what you want to do.

" Do you want to use your marketing expertise? How much time doyou want to commit? Some organizations want you weekly on a regular schedule, some might be a project that might only take a few hours."

There are many ways to “Make a Difference.” Consider making one of these a resolution for the new year.

SHARE YOUR WISH LIST

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith at meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.