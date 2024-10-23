Dayton Dinner Theater to host ‘Hocus Pocus’ event with movie showing, food and trivia

Starting at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Brightside Music and Event Venue, guests are permitted to arrive in Halloween attire, with the organizers telling attendees to “choose Witch ever outfit suits your mood.”

The film recounts the story of the Sanderson sisters, a trio of witches brought back to life 300 years after their execution. The film’s protagonist Max, his sister Dani and his crush Allison have to stop the witches’ plan for everlasting youth.

Credit: Walt Disney Pictures/Freeform Credit: Walt Disney Pictures/Freeform

In an interview for TheWrap, “Hocus Pocus” writer David Kirschner revealed the idea for the film actually came from a bedtime story he told his daughters.

After spending eight-years in development, filled with numerous rewrites and revisions, the film came out to negative reviews from critics and low box office numbers. During its original theatrical run, the movie only earned $45 million off of its $28 million budget.

As the years passed, the film’s reputation improved substantially, becoming a staple of Halloween for many. Disney themselves even embraced the film, giving the Sanderson sisters a dedicated show at Mickey’s-Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in 2015. The performance has become a tradition at the event, still running today.

The long-awaited sequel, “Hocus Pocus 2,” released in 2022 on the Disney+ streaming service.

The upcoming Dayton Dinner Theater event will celebrate the film with themed-food and dining. Specials include a jack-o-lantern pizza and the “3 Sistas,” a drink consisting of jalapeno-infused tequila, grapefruit juice and simple syrup.

Doors for the event will open at 5:45 p.m., and the food will be brought out at 6 p.m. Guests will be able to eat and enjoy live music until the movie starts at 7 p.m. At 8 p.m., an intermission will occur, featuring dessert and trivia.

Tickets for this event are $27 and can be purchased online. Table reservations are available for groups of six or more.

HOW TO GO

What: “Hocus Pocus” Movie and Dress Up Party

When: 6-9:15 p.m. Oct. 27

Location: The Brightside Music and Event Venue, 817 E. Third St., Dayton

More info: daytondinnertheater.com or Facebook