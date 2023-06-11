DAYTON EATS: Father’s Day events offer a great opportunity to dine with dad 

The Front Street complex is teaming up with Fifth Street Brew Pub for a Father’s Day Art Hop event. Dad and his fan club can explore the outdoor market featuring a variety of vendors, art studios, galleries, and shops. Treat Dad to some of Dayton’s favorite craft beer from Fifth Street Brew Pub and have him choose from the food trucks that will be close by including Smokin Barrels LLC, JSG Family Catering LLC, Jars by Jas, ContempoRoast Coffee & Roastery, and Adelaide’s Wholesome Bake. Scott Lindberg will be performing live in the courtyard and dad can bring his best friend Fido as they are pet friendly. Art hops at Front Street are always free and offer free, lighted-onsite and -surrounding parking. This event takes place on Sunday June 18 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 1001 East Second Street, Dayton, frontstreet.art

Credit: The Wandering Griffin Credit: The Wandering Griffin

For the seafood loving dad

Wandering Griffin Brewery & Restaurant in Beavercreek is selling seats to a special Father’s Day crawfish boil on June 18 from noon-7 p.m. The restaurant has sourced crawfish from Louisiana for hungry diners to crack open and savor. The patio will be open, so if it’s good weather grab a seat outside. Spaces for the Father’s Day crawfish boil are limited, so be sure to secure your spot in advance. Email events@wandeeringgriffin.com to make a reservation. Each ticket holder will get a one pound box of steamed crawfish, a potato and a piece of corn., 3725 Presidential Drive, Beavercreek, wanderinggriffin.com

For the dad that loves brunch

Hidden Valley Orchards is planning a Father’s Day Brunch event on June 18 starting at 10 a.m. Spots are limited, so if you have a brunch loving man in your life jump on this one. The menu includes a spring chopped salad, fresh fruit, a baked goods station with breads and pastries, scrambled eggs, frittata, home fries, biscuits and gravy, breakfast sausage, pancakes and waffle bar, fried chicken, ham, whipped potatoes, mac n cheese and seasonal vegetables. Tickets are $30 per person and $25 for children 10 and younger. 474 North State Route 48, Lebanon, hiddenvalleyorchards.com

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

For the bourbon, BBQ, brews and blues loving dad

Mother Stewart’s Brewing in Springfield is hosting an event centered around the four things they believe Father’s love… bourbon, BBQ, brews and blues. Christian Brothers Meat Co, Kore 4 Soul, Ol School BBQ, Phat Patty’s Burgers and Raging Bull pizza will all be on hand as they pour select bourbons and cocktails. Mother Stewart’s beer will also be available with pours going. The event will be from 1-7 p.m. June 18 with Jack and Joe Waters live on stage from 4-7 p.m. singing the blues. The food trucks cover most things any meat lover would be in the market for, which on dad’s special day is sure to be a hit. 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield, motherstewartsbrewing.com

For the burger loving dad

There’s a spot slinging burgers that’s seemingly everywhere you look, but if you are thinking of making a special trip consider Father’s Day Burger Mania at Grainworks Brewing Company in West Chester right off I-75 near the corner of Liberty Way and Cox Rd. Burgers can be customized with up to five toppings of your choice. When you purchase a burger it comes with a dollar off any beverage of choice. The event runs from noon-8 p.m. Afterwards head to Top Golf (which also has great food and drinks) and make an entire day of it. 7790 Service Center Drive, West Chester, grainworks.beer

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

For the foodie dad

If your dad is high-end with a taste for the finer things in life grab a reservation at Dayton’s hottest new restaurant Manna in Centerville. There has been a buzz that won’t quit about Manna since chef and owner Margot Blondet made the proposal to combine two historic West Franklin Street buildings in late 2021. After having recently visited the buzz and interest are warranted.

Manna provides a drop dead gorgeous space with elegant, elevated food and service that is a welcome addition to our region’s dining scene. The night I visited saw seven very worthy entrees currently being featured. Options included an 8 oz. filet of fresh halibut pan seared in butter, skin on, served with a sauteed spinach, garden herb potatoes, mushroom duxelle, and lemon beurre blanc ($52), a Faroe Island salmon marinated in ponzu, purple potato puree, zucchini stuffed with feta and oregano, sharmula, lemon pearls ($35), duck medallions ($40) with a port wine and pearl onion confit, roasted carrot flower with crispy leaf tuile and parsnip puree a pork adobo ($27) served with brussels sprouts and bacon and a crispy, crunch summer slaw, an 8 oz. bone in loin lamb chop, an 8 oz. center-cut filet mignon and a vegetarian pepian de tempeh ($29.50).

Blondet’s other restaurant, Salar in the Oregon District, has an impressive wine list, so it’s not a surprise that her newest venture would as well. The reds are deep and fruity with 15 options to choose from, while the whites with eight options offer are crispy and refreshing and then there are the bubbly options. For dads that love bourbon, Pappy Van Winkle, Elmer T. Lee, Blanton’s, Whistlepig’s Boss Hog are just a few of the options that would pique a serious bourbon lover’s interest. It’s an impressive collection of bottles they have set out to entice. On June 5 Manna started serving lunch, so as far as timing goes there are options. Please note that reservations are highly encouraged. 61 W Franklin St., Centerville, www.mannauptown.com

DAYTON EATS runs Sundays in the Life & Arts section of the Dayton Daily News and features the latest on menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes, and food adventures. Contact Contributing Writer Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.