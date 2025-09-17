Dayton hosts first Art Book Fair at Home Ave DIY Skate Park

Though book fairs have existed since the medieval period, contemporary art book fairs are rooted in DIY culture. New York bookstore and art space Printed Matter popularized the format in 2006 with the start of the NY Art Book Fair as a platform for artists, publishers and artists’ book enthusiasts.

The concept is not just the distribution of publications but a space for community building.

The DABF follows on the heels of the Cincinnati Art Book Fair, founded in 2017, which recently took place in Covington, Ky.

Beyond the vendors at DABF, the event includes a dynamic lineup of live programming, including musical performances by John Dubuc, Debbie DeCasio, and DJ Man Dies.

There will be a reading by Robert Ogden, Los Angeles-based author of “Eclipse of the Mourning Star,” a coming-of-age memoir. Attendees can also enjoy a coffee pop-up by Road Runner Coffee, a local food truck, and refreshments throughout the day. The fair is organized by OKO Studio, a Dayton-based, artist-run nonprofit space. OKO Studio produces exhibitions, performances, and a quarterly print publication (“OK Ohio”) that highlights local, national, and international creatives while fostering community connections through the arts. “I believe DABF could become a legacy event for Dayton, one that helps solidify the city’s cultural identity as an art-forward city while also showing that Dayton can support independent publishing and fringe art forms,” said OKO founder Adair Tudor. DABF is sponsored by The Collaboratory who have made possible a DIY zine making table for the event. In the spirit of Dayton innovation, The Dayton Art Book Fair logo takes its shape from an iconic Dayton invention — the pop top tab, invented by Ermal Fraze in the 1970s.

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Art Book Fair

When: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 27-28

Where: Home Ave DIY Skate Park, 2201 Home Ave, Dayton

More info: Free and open to the public. More performers and programming to be announced.