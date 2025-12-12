Dayton Metro Library honors Black fathers and father figures as unsung heroes: Event is Saturday

“It is essential to bring voice and visibility to the positive societal impact that Black men have,” said Karlos L. Marshall, director of community impact and innovation for Dayton Metro Library. “Despite widely held misconceptions, we are highly engaged with our families, in the community and within various professional sectors.”

The honorees are:

Jamaal Durr, contemporary artist and founder of JQ Visuals

Sean Freeman, project manager for Omega Community Development Corporation

Michael Newsom, fatherhood director for Montgomery County

“I try not to give much thought to the stereotype, as it’s not something I wish to fuel, but planes that land safely never make the news so I think it is important to note/document when things are going right,“ Durr said. ”The biggest aspect of my daily life that helps to fuel love/courage/commitment is leading with understanding. I am merely a guide to help those that I’ve helped to bring to this world navigate it as best they can. Some lessons they’ll learn from me, many will come from life experience. No matter how the chips fall, I am still here to assist.”

Organizers said Black fathers and father-figures “are the unsung heroes whose love and commitment extend beyond their households into shaping communities and inspiring future generations.”

Marshall said it was important for Dayton Metro Library to spearhead this recognition of service.

“We want to ensure that we celebrate the vital roles and contributions of fathers and father-figures within our community and beyond,” he said.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

In addition to the award ceremony, the event will feature a mid-day candlelight performance headlined by Vibe 5 and Charles Oliver.

Organizers look forward to the event having an impactful response for all involved.

“We hope that honorees and their families feel seen, heard and valued,” Marshall said.

The event will be held inside the Bassani Theater Off Third on the third floor of the Main Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

For more information, visit daytonmetrolibrary.org.