Dayton ranks No. 21 of 200 U.S. cities for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

The website’s methodology involved four key dimensions for the rating:

1) St. Patrick’s Day traditions, including parades, share of Irish population, Irish pubs and restaurants per capita, Google search interest for “St. Patrick’s Day Events”

2) Costs, including average beer price, lowest price of a three-star hotel on the big day and affordable 4-star Irish pubs and restaurants

3) Safety and accessibility, including crime rate, traffic congestion and walkability as well as DUI-related fatalities in motor vehicle crashes per capita

4) St. Patrick’s Day weather, including forecasted precipitation and forecasted versus average temperature

These four numbers roll up into an overall ranking which found Dayton to be the No. 1 city in Ohio to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, which is something worth toasting.

Cleveland was ranked No. 24, Cincinnati came in at No. 30 Toledo was No. 54 Akron No. 60 and Columbus No. 81. The Top 5 cities are Boston, Chicago, Savannah, Ga.; Reno and Pittsburgh.

Contact this writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.