Your guide to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the Dayton region

Locals looking to get their fill of green beer and bangers and mash can do so with these events in the Dayton region:
St. Patrick’s Day Party at Bainbridge Hall
The Ancient Order of Hibernians will conduct its 132nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Party on March 9. Performances include Dwyer School of Irish Dance and McGovern Irish Dance.
When: 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9
Where: Bainbridge Hall, 267 Bainbridge St., Dayton
Cost: $5 per person or $10 per family
St. Patrick’s Day Bash at Bock Family Brewing
St. Patrick’s Day at Bock starts at 11 a.m. on March 17. The Dwyer School of Irish Dance will arrive at 5 p.m. and the Fintan Irish Band starts at 8 p.m. They will be serving Irish Stout and Irish Red as well as Jameson’s drink specials. Food will also be available all day.
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, March 17
Where: Bock Family Brewing, 8150 Washington Village Drive, Centerville
Cost: Free
More info: bockfamilybrewing.com
St. Pat’s Fest Irish Festival Carroll High School
Carroll High School will celebrate St. Pat’s Fest Irish Festival on March 8-9. Friday evening will be a traditional Irish Fish Fry. Event proceeds will support student scholarships, music program needs and campus improvements. Events include gambling for adults, carnival games, basket raffles, a silent auction, life-sized games, Irish dancers and live music.
When: From 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, March 8. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 9.
Where: Carroll High School, 4524 Linden Ave., Dayton
Cost: $20 advance sales and $25 at the door. Must be 21 or older. All ages and free admission on March 9.
More info: 937-253-8188 or carrollhs.org
St. Patrick’s Day at The Dublin Pub
Touted as “Ohio’s Largest St. Patrick’s Day,” the iconic Dublin Pub in Dayton will be celebrating the holiday both Saturday and Sunday. Starting Saturday morning, there will be a special VIP pre-party with music, drinks and even a one-mile run. Afterwards, the party will continue all night Saturday and return at 5 a.m. Sunday for an all-day celebration with many events and musical guests. Attendance is $10 for both days, with a VIP pass available for $50. VIPs receive seven food and drink vouchers and a souvenir cup.
When: March 16-17
Location: Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton
More info: dubpub.com or call 937-224-7822
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Flanagan’s
The St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Flanagan’s will be held March 15-17. Along with plenty of spirits, there will be live bands playing the entire weekend.
Schedule of bands:
Friday:
4-4:14 p.m.: University of Dayton Irish Dance
5-8 p.m.: Cryin’ Out Loud
9 p.m.- midnight: Ithika
Saturday:
5:30 a.m.- noon: DJ Status
11-11:30 a.m.: Nugent Irish Dance
6- 8 p.m.: University of Dayton Band (to be determined)
Sunday:
9- 9:30 a.m.: Miami Valley Pipes and Drums
9:45 a.m.- 1 p.m.: Father Son and Friends
10:30- 11 a.m.: McGovern Irish Dance
2- 5 p.m.: Spungwurthy
5:30- 6 p.m.: Dwyer Irish Dance
6:30- 9:30 p.m.: Dulahan
When: March 15-17
Where: Flanagan’s, 101 Stewart St., Dayton
More info: flanagansdayton.com
St. Patrick’s Day Party at Good Time Charlie’s
Good Time Charlie’s will host its St. Patrick’s Day Party on March 17 that will include performances by the Inturns and Jordan Tyler.
When: 8 a.m. Sunday, March 17. The Inturns perform from 3- 6 p.m., and Jordan Tyler from 8 p.m.- midnight.
Where: Good Time Charlie’s, 61 S. Main St. in Miamisburg
Cost: Free
More info: gtcintheburg.com
St. Patrick’s Day Party at The Irish Club of Dayton
The Irish Club of Dayton will hold its St. Patrick’s Day Party on March 16 and 17 with live performances on both days. There will also be food and drinks available.
Schedule of events:
Saturday:
6 p.m.: Doors open
7 p.m.: Skip and the Broken Records
Sunday:
8- 11 a.m.: Big O’ Breakfast
noon- 4 pm.: Live DJ by Nate Fox
5 p.m.: Celtic Academy Dancers
6-10 p.m.: Jake Roberts Band
When: March 16 and 17
Where: Irish Club of Dayton, 6555 Dog Leg Rd., Dayton
Cost: No cover Sunday before noon, $5 for the Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
More info: 937-890-5825
St. Patrick’s Day Party at J.D. Legends
J.D. Legends in Franklin will hold its St. Patrick’s Day Party with “Hot Red Chili Peppers,” a Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band, on March 16. Other musical performances include Aiden Kinser, Clayton Anderson and Jake Roberts. Domestic Beer Buckets will be $20 and green tea shots will be $4 all day
When: Performance starts at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 16. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Where: J.D. Legends, 65 Millard Drive, Franklin
Cost: $15-$35
More info: jdlegends.com
St. Patrick’s Day at Mr. Boro’s Tavern
Mr. Boro’s Tavern will conduct its 7th annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration on March 17. Menu items will include bangers and mash, Irish pizza and reubens. This will also include a performance from Uncle Rico from 1- 5 p.m. This pub will also be taking part in the first annual Springboro pub crawl, along with several other bars in the area.
When: Starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 17.
Where: Mr. Boro’s Tavern, 495 N. Main St., Springboro
Cost: Free
More info: mrborostavern.com
St. Patrick’s Day at O’Caroline’s
The Caroline in Troy will become Irish just for one day. O’Caroline’s will be serving up a St. Patrick’s Day special from 4-9 p.m. March 16. Specials include: Reuben stew topped with shredded Swiss and rye croutons, bangers and mash with Guinness Jus, cabbage rolls over mashed potatoes with tomato sauce, hand-carved corned beef with stout braised cabbage, and battered fish and chips with coleslaw.
When: 4- 9 p.m. Saturday, March 16
Where: The Caroline, 5 S. Market St., Troy
Cost: Menu prices vary
More info: thecarolineonthesquare.com
St. Patrick’s at the Peach
St. Patrick’s at the Peach will be held at Peach’s Grill in Yellow Springs on March 16. There will be music, dancers, Irish food specials and drinks.
When: Noon-midnight Saturday, March 16
Where: Peach’s Grill, 104 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
Cost: Free
More info: peachsgrill.com
St. Patrick’s Day at the Pub Beavercreek
The Pub Beavercreek will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on March 16 and 17 with Irish food, drink specials, live music, face painting, Celtic dancers and a DJ.
Schedule:
Saturday:
1- 4 p.m.: Molly Rose
Sunday:
9 a.m.- noon: Rocky Creek
12 p.m.: Celtic Dancer
2 p.m.: Miami Valley Pipers
3:30- 6 p.m.: FinTan
7-11 p.m.: DJ Chris Lutz
When: March 16 and 17
Where: The Pub at The Greene, 39 Greene Blvd., Beavercreek
Cost: Free
More info: experiencethepub.com
St. Patrick’s Day Party at Star City Brewing Company
Star City Brewing Company in Miamisburg will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day Party on March 17. The Paddywhackers play from 5- 8 p.m. VIP tickets include a guaranteed table for four people near the live performance, door entry for four people, re-entry and access to live music. All proceeds will benefit the Miami Valley Adaptive Color Gaurd.
When: 5- 8 p.m. Saturday, March 17
Where: Star City Brewing Company, 319 S. Second St., Miamisburg
Cost: ; Early bird tickets are $7.50. VIP tickets are $42
More info: https://starcitybrewing.square.site
Shamrock Shindig at St. Patrick Catholic Church
St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy will host its Shamrock Shindig on March 16. There will be live music, food, unlimited drinks, a raffle and a Queen of Hearts drawing. The money is being raised for the school’s expenses associated with security, counseling services and programs, and extracurricular activities.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16
Where: St. Patrick Catholic Church, 409 E. Main St., Troy
Cost: $35
More info: stpattroy.org
Lucky St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl at Troll Pub
The Troll pub will once again be hosting their annual two-day St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Featuring live performances from bands such as Ithika and Short of Stable. The bar will also be offering their usual menu of food and drinks.
When: 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, to midnight on Sunday, March 17
Where: Troll Pub, 216 Wayne Ave., Dayton
Cost: $20-$35
More info: trollpub.com
St. Patrick’s ROCKS PARTY at Wings Sports Bar and Grille
Wings Sports Bar and Grille in Vandalia will hold its second St. Patrick’s ROCKS PARTY on March 17. There will be a heated tent outside and live music including Route 88, Saint Hellion, Latter and Big Mother.
Schedule
10 a.m.: Doors open
Noon- 2 p.m.: RockUup
2:45- 4:45 p.m.: The Locals
5:15.- 7:15 p.m.: Big Mother
8- 10 p.m.: Latter
10:45 a.m.- 1 a.m.: Sant Hellion
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 17
Where: Wings Sports Bar and Grille, 7901 N. Dixie Dr., Vandalia
Cost: Free
More info: wingssportsbar.com
Green Dayton 2023 at Yellow Cab Tavern
Green Dayton 2023, a tribute to ’90s Green Day on Saint Patrick’s Day, will take place March 17 at the Yellow Cab Tavern. Green Dayton is a high-energy, fun-lovin’, hard-rockin’ tribute to the band Green Day. Justin Roseberry on guitar and vocals, Bruce Hull on bass and vocals, and Brian Hoeflich on drums. Supporting them with their debut performance will be Blink 183, a ‘90s tribute to Blink 182 with Zac Pitts, Craig Myers, Mike Wordzmann, and Adam Bostik.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 17
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Cost: $12 in advance at $15 at the door
More info: yellowcabtavern.com