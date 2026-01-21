Dayton restaurant Morgan’s offers elevated familiar dishes through chef’s creativity

“I take familiar dishes and elevate them through technique, flavor and creativity,” said owner and Chef Phillip Morgan. “Food is about preference. If someone is looking for a traditional or expected version of a dish, Morgan’s may surprise them. I offer familiarity with flair, and that is what sets us apart.”

Elevated dishes that guests can expect from Morgan’s include Lamb Chops, Philly Cheesesteaks, Gouda Mac & Cheese (which I can confidently say is the best mac & cheese I’ve ever tasted), Chicken Wings (with 15 different sauce choices available), Bourbon Glazed Salmon and more. They also offer a variety of cakes and desserts as well as a fully stocked bar with specialty cocktails.

Morgan has been cooking professionally for the past 16 years. His culinary journey began unexpectedly at age 26 when he saw a commercial for the Art Institute of Cincinnati and applied. Throughout his culinary school experience, Morgan had the opportunity to train under talented chef instructors who played a major role in developing his skills and passion for cooking.

“That education became my foundation, but real growth came from years of hands-on experience in the industry. Each chapter helped sharpen my skills and shape who I am as a chef today,” Morgan said.

In 2020, Morgan connected with local community leader Tae Winston whose platform granted him exposure and helped jumpstart his entrepreneurial path. In 2021, he launched his food trailer and grew a large following of support from local customers for several years. He officially opened his brick and mortar restaurant in January 2025 as a carryout concept.

“My goal was to create a staple for the community while building a lasting legacy for my family. That vision is how Morgan’s came to life,” Morgan said.

In 2026, the Morgan’s team is transitioning toward plated dining for in-house guests, and Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to introduce that experience to their loyal customer base and new fans alike. While the special holiday menu is still in development, their intention is to create an intimate, memorable dining experience that reflects the heart of Morgan’s.

While their new plated meal experience offers an elevated experience for in-house guests, Morgan’s will continue to provide excellent carry out service for patrons on the go.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support Morgan’s has received. The love from the community has been truly amazing and humbling. Above all, I want people to know that anything is possible when you follow God and allow Him to lead you where you are meant to be, Morgan said.

Kailey Bree is a content creator sharing about Dayton’s coolest spots. Follow her on TikTok and Instagram @kaileybree and @daytoncoffeeshops.

MORE DETAILS

Morgan’s has a happy hour from 3-6 p.m. daily with $1 wings, $5 margaritas, Long Islands and Lemon Drops and $8 signature cocktails. It is open Noon-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.