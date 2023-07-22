Dayton Summer Restaurant Week begins today

Since 2005, the Miami Valley Restaurant Association’s Summer Restaurant Week promotion has been helping bring customers out to enjoy special menus that often highlight the best seasonal produce and recipes our local restaurants have to offer.

The promotion also helps boost restaurant revenues during a month that tends to see a dip in customers coming through the doors, according to Amy Zahora, executive director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRA).

This year the promotion runs July 23-30, offering meals from more than 25 restaurants.

Like Winter Restaurant Week earlier this year, the biggest change those familiar with restaurant week will see include many meals at higher price points. Meals this year range in price from $20.23 to $55.23. Last year, the meals topped out at $45.22. According to Zahora, the slight increase stems from restaurants passing along increasing food costs.

A dollar from each meal sold will be donated to Brigid’s Path, a nonprofit that focuses on the health of newborn babies and mothers impacted by addiction.

There are 26 total participating restaurants this year, which is lower than years past, according to Zahora. Several restaurants like Meadowlark and The Last Queen are not participating due to summer vacation schedules and staffing, while other restaurants like Smith’s Boathouse are choosing not to participate due to patio season being booked.

“This promotion always has a positive impact for our region’s restaurants during the summer,” said Zahora. “This gets customers out to our local restaurants to enjoy the best that our chefs and kitchens have to offer at a variety of price points and locations geographically.”

New participating restaurants for this year are Little Fish Brewing Co. and Hotel Versailles + Silas Creative Kitchen.

Participating restaurants and menus that were available are included below.

Please note: calling ahead is recommended for details, hours and reservations. For the most up-to-date list and information visit http://dineoutdayton.com.

Amber Rose, 1400 Valley St., Dayton, 937-228-2511

First course: Strawberry spinach salad or seven-layer salad. Entrée: Pecan-crusted walleye with lemon butter served with balsamic roasted Brussel sprouts and scalloped potatoes ($30.23) or bacon-wrapped, chipotle-rubbed pork tenderloin served with balsamic roasted Brussel sprouts and white cheddar mac and cheese ($25.23). Dessert: Cherry almond bread pudding or crème brulee.

Backwater Voodoo, 3 South Main St., Miamisburg, 937-949-0522

First course: Sweet and sour ginger and mango-glazed meatballs; Entrées: Pineapple and ginger-braised pork shoulder spice, rubbed with cumin and coriander, served over rice and topped with fresh pineapple salsa. Dessert: Coconut-rum tres leches cake topped with toasted coconut. Price not provided.

Carvers Steaks & Chops, 1535 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville, 937-433-7099

First course: Choice of soup of the day or Romaine salad, spinach salad, Caesar salad (substitute a Carvers Wedge Salad for $4), with choice of mashed potatoes, baked potato, rice pilaf, french fries or vegetable. Entrée selection: Creamy basil and sundried tomato pasta tossed with roasted garlic and balsamic ($20.23). Entrée selection: Bourbon mushroom-glazed chicken ($25.23). Entrée selections: Tuscan butter salmon or Prime Rib - 7 oz. prime rib, rubbed with house herb blend then slow roasted overnight ($30.23). Entrée selection: Garlic and thyme filet mignon ($35.23). Dessert: Mixed berries and cream or banana and caramel mousse. Note: Restaurant week menu is not valid with any coupons or discounts and is dine-in only.

CBCB Bar & Grill, 2495 Commons Blvd., Beavercreek, 937-426-3287

Cost: $20.23. First course: Choice of homemade tortilla chips served with homemade queso, pretzel bites served with homemade queso, or homemade mozzarella sticks served with homemade sauce. Second (entrée): Choice of a specialty hand-pressed sirloin burger served fries or 10 jumbo breaded wings or a Cobb salad or fish dinner: Dessert: Featured dessert of the day.

Chappys Social House, 7880 Washington Village Drive, Centerville, 937-439-9200

Chappys Cajun Shrimp Boil ($25.23), featuring homemade coleslaw to start followed by a mixture of wild caught shrimp, fresh Brentlinger’s corn, smoked sausage and red potatoes boiled in Cajun seasonings, lemon and garlic and served with French bread. Dessert is a piece of chocolate Texas sheet cake. The other option is a three-course dinner for $25.23, featuring Brentlinger’s fresh corn chowder to start and a choice of the following entrées served with two sides: ½ slab slow-smoked BBQ ribs, two grilled pork chops, beer-battered cod, grilled or blackened Mahi Mahi, smothered chicken breast, Chappys four-piece fried chicken, chicken and waffles, beer-battered or Cajun-fried shrimp or a boneless chicken breast. Dessert is Chappys chocolate Texas sheet cake.

The Chop House, 7727 Washington Village Drive, Washington Twp., 937- 291-1661

Chop House Prime Rib ($30.23) served with hot au jus, paired with a baked potato or a jumbo sweet potato; Grilled Mahi-Mahi ($30.23) seasoned with lemon pepper and served with rice and steamed broccoli; Chop House filet ($35.23) served with a baked potato or a jumbo sweet potato. All Restaurant Week entrées at The Chop House are served with a choice of salad or soup, and featured dessert is cheesecake.

Condado Tacos, 4482 Glengarry Drive, Beavercreek, 937-705-6528

Cost: $23 per diner, excluding tax, gratuity and additional beverages. First course: Drinks — Choose one: House margarita, Skinny margarita, frozen margarita Cactus Juice; Flavors: Add a flavor +$2 per glass blood orange, mango, muddled jalapeño, pineapple, prickly pear, strawberry, white peach. Second course: Choice of house salsa made with Roma tomatoes, jalapeños, green pepper, Spanish onion, garlic, lime, cilantro, and spices or the tomatillo salsa made with tomatillo, poblano peppers, jalapeños, roasted pepitas, Spanish onion, garlic, cilantro and spices. Third course: Tacos, BYO Bowl or Skywalker Nachos with rice, black beans, queso blanco, roasted chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, pickled jalapeños, corn salsa, salsa roja over housemade chips. Dessert is a triple chocolate brownie.

Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St., Dayton, 937-938-5244

Cost: $50 per person. First course: Cucumber gazpacho with citrus bacon poached shrimp, dill and pickled onion or a corn arugula salad with pimento, feta, fried capers and a mimosa vinaigrette. Second course: Masa tempura Walleye with fries, purple cabbage slaw and remoulade or 7-ounce Keener Farm petite tender. Dessert: Lime tart with spiced chocolate ganache.

Figlio, 424 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, 937-534-0494

Cost: $30.23 plus tax, beverages and gratuity. First Course: Caesar Salad — Romaine, grated parmesan and herbed croutons, Peasant Salad — lettuce, spinach, bacon, egg, onion, cheddar, peas, peppers, and peasant dressing, or strawberry field green salad; Second course: Chicken in roasted pepper cream sauce — linguine with grilled chicken, fresh mushroom, spinach and asiago, or blackened shrimp pasta — linguine with spicy tomato cream sauce, chorizo sausage and broccoli, or wild mushroom pizza — sauteed shitake and crimini mushrooms, blue cheese, fontina, scallions and pine nuts, or shrimp pesto pizza — shrimp sautéed, fresh and sundried tomatoes, three cheeses, and a drizzle of pesto crème fraiche. Third course: Tiramisu — Lady fingers, espresso, mascarpone, chocolate or Crème Brulee — creamy vanilla-scented filling with a crackly sugar top and shaved white chocolate.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 3500 Rigby Road, Miamisburg, 937-865-9355

First course (choose one): Cup of chicken tortilla soup or soup of the day, BLT, mixed greens or Caesar salad, Burrata bruschetta toasted ciabatta — chopped burrata, bruschetta tomatoes. Main course: Slow-roasted prime rib — hand-carved, homemade au jus, creamy horseradish sauce by request, choice of loaded baked potato or Parmesan-mashed potatoes; Honey garlic glazed pork chop with pico and a green chile mac and cheese; or grilled salmon and crab Oscar with hollandaise and served with asparagus and a choice of side. Desserts (choose one): Chocolate brownie sundae, creme brulée cheesecake squares or warm carrot cake with salted caramel sauce. Price not posted.

Florentine Restaurant, 21 W. Market St., Germantown, 937-855-7759

First course: Coconut shrimp cocktail or a seasonal berry greens salad. Entrée selection (choose one): Fish tacos ($20.23) made with fried orange roughy, topped with mango salsa and slaw and served with avocado lime rice; baked herb chicken ($25.23) on a bed of saffron rice served with a side of grilled summer squash and zucchini; grilled bone-in pork chop ($30.23) topped with a baked apple and onion chutney served with grilled summer squash and zucchini. Dessert: Peach cobbler with vanilla ice cream.

Hotel Versailles + Silas Creative Kitchen, 21 W. Main St., Versailles, 937-526-3020

Cost: $40.23 per person. First course: Charred carrot salad with pickled beets, green goddess dressing, salted pistachio, arugula, aerated chevre, coffee and orange. Second course: Chicken schnitzel made with sun-dried tomato aioli, asparagus and greens sautéed in anchovy butter, golden raisin vinaigrette, fried capers and wild mushrooms. Third course: Lemon posset blueberry-rhubarb granita, lime shortbread. Substitutions politely declined and takeout is not available.

Little Fish Brewing, Dayton Station, 116 Webster St., Dayton, 937-949-3055

Cost: $33.23 (does not include gratuity or tax). First course: Kate Caesar salad or nut and greens salad. Second course: beer-battered cod and chips or falafel, cucumber, preserved lemon hummus, dill yogurt, olives, harissa carrots. Third course: zucchini brownie with cream cheese frosting and rainbow sprinkles.

Loose Ends Brewing Company, 890 S. Main St., Centerville, 937-723-6328

Choose one appetizer and one entrée for $23.23. Select appetizers: Crab rangoon, crispy sticky tofu, pico de gallo with chips, guacamole with chips. Entree: Crispy chicken strips, cheeseburger or bacon cheeseburger, Thai crispy chicken sandwich, BLT and quinoa salad. Each entrée comes with one side.

Nick’s Restaurant, 1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia, 937-372-3202

Two meals for $30.23. Appetizer for two: Choice of one of the following: fried mushrooms, cauliflower, pork rinds or pickles. Entrée choices: Slow-cooked BBQ ribs served with cornbread, sidewinder fries, cowboy beans and housemade coleslaw, or Pina Colada-fried shrimp platter served with hushpuppies, choice of fries and housemade coleslaw, or spinach salad topped with choice of blackened salmon or blackened chicken breast topped with grapes, strawberries, cranberries, almonds, feta cheese and hardboiled egg. Dessert for two is a summer peach cream cake served warm with French vanilla ice cream.

Pasha Grill, 72 Plum St., The Greene, Beavercreek, 937-429-9000

Three-course meals for $25.23 (carryout available). Starters: Appetizers, soups, salads, hummus, lentil soup, house salad, Ezme chicken vegetable soup, shepherd salad, Babaganush, Haydari, pilaki, tabuli, eggplant with sauce or falafel. Entrees: A variety of kebabs, lahana sarma, chicken delight, doner special, mousakka, vegetarian mousakka, vegetable stew, vegetable stew with lamb or chicken, fillet of tilapia, fillet of salmon. Dessert: Rice pudding or almond pudding.

Salar, 410 E. Fifth St., Dayton, 937-203-3999

Choose one appetizer and one entrée from the following: Appetizers: Salar salad: Romaine and baby gem lettuce, fresh carrots, roasted pepper, fried wonton strips, and roasted peanuts tossed in a rice wine and sesame vinaigrette; beef, vegetarian or seafood wrapped in a turnover, dusted with powdered sugar; Blue Cheese and Beet Salad: tender sliced red beets with balsamic, toasted pecans, blue cheese, and arugula; Chicken Chicharrones: strips of tender chicken thigh marinated and deep fried, served with tangy carrot slaw and an aji amarillo aioli. Entrées: chicken thighs ($42.23): ginger marinated and grilled, served with grilled endive salad with beets, corn and queso fresco dressed with a blueberry vinaigrette; Cremini Saltado ($42.23): pan seared baby creminis with sautéed onions, tomatoes, aji amarillo and Peruvian spices tossed with hand cut fries over jasmine rice; Grilled Steak Picanha ($55.23) with bone marrow chimichurri and roasted fingerling potatoes and cauliflower; sautéed Mahi-Mahi ($55.23) served over a tomato basil cream, accompanied by grilled broccolini and Yukon mash. Dessert is a housemade fruit sorbet or mousse.

Station House, 8200 Provincial Way, Dayton, 937-439-7154

Soup: Heirloom gazpacho; Second course, choice of salad: Wedge or Watermelon, feta, basil salad. Entrée: Pan-fried salmon with chimichurri sauce, local green beans; Matt’s fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs, mac and cheese; Ratatouille (seasonal vegetable stew), pan-fried polenta cake. Price not posted.

The Caroline, 5 S. Market St., Troy, 937-552-7676

First course: Choice of tossed salad or Gouda salad with mixed greens, apple, ground pecans, smoked Gouda cheese, dried cranberries, tossed with creamy balsamic dressing or Buffalo ranch roasted cauliflower soup. Second course: Choice of sea scallops served over Kung Pao mixed vegetables ($30.23), 6 oz. beef filet served over hot honey couda Yukon gold mashed potatoes topped with a red wine demi glaze ($35.23). Third course: New York-style cheesecake with fresh sliced strawberries with Kahlua sauce or chocolate cake with peppermint ganache.

Wheat Penny, 525 Wayne Ave., Dayton, 937-496-5268

Four courses for $48.23. Amuse: Charred corn and tomato focaccia bruschetta with tofu aioli. First course: Gnudi with Cavolo Nero sauce or stuffed squid with nduja or grilled local summer squash with feta and roasted pistachio sauce. Entrée: Mussels with fennel and carrots served with saffron butter and grilled focaccia or country-fried Guided By Mushrooms or smoked brisket with summer peach and tomato cruda or sweet corn agnolotti or Chef Robert’s red snapper with summer caponata. Dessert: Pistachio, cardamom and peach financier cake or blueberry-banana cream pie or chocolate Swiss roll.

HOW TO GO

What: Summer Restaurant Week

When: July 23-30

Where: Various locations

Cost: Meals range in price from $20.23-$55.23

More info and complete list of restaurants: 937-461-6872 (MVRA) or www.dineoutdayton.com