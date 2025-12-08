Dayton will be home to a variety of holiday events this month

The screenings begin Dec. 6 with “The Polar Express,” followed by “Jingle All The Way” on Dec. 13 before ending with “The Year Without a Santa Claus” on Dec. 20. All showings will begin at 11 a.m., with ticket sales starting at 10:15 a.m. Only one ticket will be sold per person, and titles are subject to change.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Rabbit Hole Books, which can be found at 27 W. First St., will host Winter Wonderland 1-4 p.m. Dec. 6, Dec. 13 and Dec. 20. During the event, guests will be able to try holiday treats, shop for gifts and take a photo with Santa Claus.

The holiday festival also coincides with the opening of RiverScape MetroPark’s ice rink. Located at 237 E. Monument Ave., guests will be able to bring their own skates or rent a pair. The park will also host various themed nights, such as the Tinsel 2.0 Skate on Dec. 12 and the Santa is Coming Skate on Dec. 19.

A full list of operating hours and special events can be found online.

At 40 N. Main St., guests will find Virginia Kettering’s Holiday Train Display inside the Stratacache Tower. The model was commissioned in 1996 by Kettering, and showcases miniature trains traveling through a holiday village.

Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

Guests can view the display through the tower’s windows, or indoors during select times. The collection will be packed up after Jan. 1.

Another holiday display can be found within the Schuster Center, located at 1 W. Second St. Inspired by Rike’s Department Store’s famous window dioramas, Rike’s Holiday Windows depict various winter scenes with animatronic figures and sets.

A small, secret object has also been placed throughout all the windows, and guests are tasked with discovering what it is. Those who think they have uncovered the mystery can submit their guess online.

The Schuster Center is open 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday as well as 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. However, the theater will close for private events and holidays.

The annual Whimsical Windows contest is also part of the Dayton Holiday Festival. Running now through Dec. 29, various businesses in the city will decorate their storefronts for the holiday season. Visitors can vote for their favorite here on The Dayton Daily News website.

Much like the Rike’s Windows, many of businesses competing in Whimsical Windows have hidden one of Santa’s elves among the decorations. When visiting these locations, those who spot an elf can text a photo of it to 937-304-4041. Each photo taken of a different elf will give competitors one entry in a raffle with a chance to win $100 in Downtown Dollars.

These events are held in collaboration with the Downtown Dayton partnership. For more information, visit downtowndayton.org.