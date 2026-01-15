Dayton’s classical radio station celebrates 40 years — and a major move

Staff, volunteers, members and listeners are understandably excited. All have been instrumental to the station’s success.

Why move?

After three decades in its current space, the station has run out of room. There’s no way to add additional employees and there’s no place for public gatherings.

“As we strive to break down barriers to classical music, both real and perceived, we hope the new location will become a gathering place for those curious about classical music and a place where the discovery can happen,” said station President and CEO Shaun Yu. In addition to significant upgrades to the broadcast facility, a more efficient studio layout was needed.

“About half the equipment in the broadcast studio —on the cutting edge of technology when installed thirty years ago — is now outdated or no longer in service," Yu said. “The studios were built at a time when the OJ Simpson trial was taking place, ‘Toy Story’ was released, and Windows 95 was launched. With point-to-point fully-digital broadcast capabilities, including interconnected sound boards, the new facility’s upgrades will better meet the needs of those seeking classical music in the 21st century.”

The new space will showcase the station’s Concert Steinway piano, allowing performances, interviews and programs. There will be more offices and work stations, a large conference room and, at last, windows.

Yu has been asked if this was the best time to move, considering the recent take back of federal funding for public media which resulted in a loss of $140,000 annually for Dayton Public Radio. He emphasizes that the project has been years in the making and not a single dollar of federal funding or operating budget was allocated toward this project.

“I’m proud of the fact that we were able to raise over 90% of the $2.4 million total cost without having to go directly to our listeners. As of December 31, we were just $66,000 short of fully funding our magnificent new home. Construction is well underway and we hope to be in the new facility as early as March.”

Yu is credited with ensuring the station has zero-debt, with expanding the annual instrument drive which puts instruments into the hands of young musicians, and with creating the young talent search where winners perform for the community at a Rising Star Gala.

So what does he look for in an on-air host?

“Aside from deep knowledge about the music, one of the most valued traits for any on-air host is the ability to tell the stories behind the music, making it three-dimensional for the listener,” he said. “Classical music listeners tend to be curious and often express their desire to learn more.”

Looking back, a brief history

Credit: Adam Alonzo Credit: Adam Alonzo

It all began in 1981 when Dayton Community Radio was established with the goal of creating Dayton’s first public radio station. On Nov. 11, 1985, operated by a mostly volunteer staff, WDPR went on the air for the first time, broadcasting seven hours a day at just 200 watts from the basement of the Hills & Dales shopping center.

By January 1987, WDPR was on the air 16 hours each day. Larry Coressel was the morning host, a position he still holds today,

An important milestone was reached in 1993 with the move to downtown Dayton; the following year a second 24-hour-a-day station was added in Greenville. By 1998, WDPR was broadcasting 24 hours a day at 88.1 FM.

Then, thanks to the internet, in 2001 Dayton Public Radio began broadcasting worldwide and rebranded itself as Discover Classical in 2013. Another giant step forward came in 2018 when a mobile app began making it easy to listen to the station on the go.

Discover Classical began to broadcast on WUSO FM 89.1 in Springfield in 2019.

In recent years, it has been about digitizing more than 10,000 compact discs, enabling listeners to view information about the music on their radios, computers and phones.

Classical guitarist Jim McCutcheon began hosting “The Intimate Guitar,” about a year after the station opened.

“When we started, we were still using LPs. Now, its all CDs and I produce my show at home.”

McCutcheon, who has performed all kinds of music — folk, pop, jazz — believes classical music offers the opportunity to connect with some of the best minds in history.

“Classical guitar has a beauty I see in its complexity and ability to express things. It’s so worked out and carefully constructed.”

Credit: Adam Alonzo Credit: Adam Alonzo

A learning curve

When on-air host Adam Alonzo first went on the air in 1987 he already radio training in college and knew how to operate the equipment, but didn’t know much about classical music. Learning about composers and their works was a challenge. So was learning how to pronounce the unfamiliar names.

Today Alonzo says the most meaningful thing for him is seeing the positive impact the station has on listeners.

“Every afternoon, I sit in a little room by myself talking into a microphone and I can’t tell if anyone is listening. But I’ve heard powerful stories about how the station provides companionship and comfort to people in their homes and offices and cars. During the pandemic, we were a lifeline for listeners living and working in isolation. And some described how they played Discover Classical as their babies were born or as family members took their last breath. Again and again, listeners have told us that our radio station is an important part of their lives.”

Alonzo is now heading a team that is researching and writing project the history of the station. What he’s written so far is available on the Discover Classical website.

“We are probably the smallest community in the country that supports a full-time classical music station,” said Georgie Woessner, who headed the station from 1999-2012 and continues to be involved. ”There have traditionally been only about two dozen in the country and while there are other places to get classical music, many of those don’t reflect the local communities. If you put up a classical stream, you’re not going to find what the Dayton Philharmonic or Chamber Music Yellow Springs are presenting.”

Woessner admits she’s not an expert on classical music.

“You don’t have to know anything about classical music to like it, ” she said. “You just have to listen to it and find the things that ring a bell with you. One of my earliest memories were all the cartoons I listened to as a kid; I didn’t know then that so many of the theme songs were were taken from classical music!”

Continuing to grow

Development director Martha Harris estimates that based on Nielsen audio ratings the station has between 35,000 and 40,000 listeners each week.

She said the station has about 1,700 members which includes anyone who makes a financial gift of any size. Not included are the streaming numbers —those who download a mobile app or listen on smart speakers like Alexa or on the computer.

“We changed our mission statement to recognize that part of our goal is to break down the boundaries for people who might be intimidated,” Harris said. " You don’t have to know all the particulars of music. You just have to think about how it makes you feel. If it makes you feel good or peaceful or ever sad, it’s OK."

Credit: Adam Alonzo Credit: Adam Alonzo

Mark Mabelitini of Sidney agrees. He’s a substitute teacher who can vouch for the dramatic effect classical music has on kids.

“It helps them study when they hear classical music playing in the background and they’re more focused. One of my favorite things is when one of the kids comes up to me and says ‘Can you please turn on that music?’ and I tell them that the music they love was written 200 years ago. ”