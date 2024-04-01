Design, views part of custom-built home’s allure

A formal entry opens into the foyer with oversized ceramic-tile flooring. Transom windows are above the French doors that open into a home office setting to the left and keystone accents the arched threshold into the formal dining room to the right.

A cathedral ceiling peaks over the great room, which has several built-in lighted artwork nooks, some with glass shelves and cabinets. A fluted wood mantel and marble surround the gas fireplace; and a wall of windows provides views of the backyard waterfalls.

A dual counter divides the kitchen and breakfast room. Antique white cabinetry with accent roping fills two walls, and granite counters provide plenty of preparation space. An island has a double sink and extended curved counter for bar seating. An etched-glass door opens into the step-in corner pantry closet.

The kitchen has a gas cooktop with mosaic-tile backsplash and there are double-wall ovens. Ceramic-tile flooring fills the kitchen and continues into the breakfast room, which has a buffet counter and hanging glass-panel cabinets. Patio doors open from the breakfast room out to the wooden balcony deck that has steps to the lower paver-brick patio with a built-in gas grill.

A semi-open staircase with wrought-iron spindles leads to the upper and lower parts of the house. Behind the staircase is the first-floor primary bedroom suite with a tray ceiling, crown molding and accent lighting. The divided walk-in closet has two separate storage nooks and some built-ins. The primary bathroom has a corner tub below a frosted window and is flanked by two single-sink vanities with granite counters. A walk-in shower has a rain shower and ceramic-tile seat.

Just outside the primary bedroom is a storage nook with lockers. The storage nook is just outside the laundry room, which has an abundance of storage, a long folding counter, wash sink and hanging racks.

The staircase landing ends within a loft-like sitting room with a wall of built-in storage under windows. Two bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom; and each bedroom has a walk-in closet.

The entire basement has been finished and offers flexible living space, including a recreation room with gas fireplace and a wet bar. The bar has a peninsula counter and a wall of cabinetry that surrounds the appliances, including a microwave, dishwasher, beverage cooler and sink.

A cutout looks into the media room, which has a retractable screen that is flanked by built-in speaker cabinets. There are sconce lights and a lighted seating platform.

Off the media room is a possible bedroom, as it has a walk-in closet, and there is a full bathroom with walk-in shower.

On the other half of the basement, there is potential for a guest suite or flexible space. One half of the room has an above-grade window. The other half has an above-grade window, a wall of built-in cabinetry and walk-in closet. Double-glass doors open into a bonus room, which is set up as an executive office but could be transformed into an exercise or hobby room.

BEAVERCREEK TWP.

Price: $729,000

Open House next Sunday: April 7, 1 – 3 p.m.

Directions: Indian Ripple Road to Shepard Road to right on South Signature Drive

Highlights: About 4,349 sq. ft., 3-4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, volume ceilings, 2 gas fireplaces, granite counters, study, wet bar, media room, first-floor primary bedroom, walk-in closets, loft, finished lower level, bonus rooms, flexible space, 2-car garage, wooden deck, paver patio, fenced yard, water views, homeowners’ association, golf course community

For more information:

Jamie Wilson and Colton Black

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-673-9985 or 704-254-7448

Website: jamie-wilson.com