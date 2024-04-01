Design, views part of custom-built home’s allure

Nestled in the highly coveted Britannia Falls in Country Club of the North in Beavercreek Twp., this custom, two-story estate offers exquisite design and timeless charm.
Built by Homes by Bill Simms Inc., the stone, brick and plank house at 492 S. Signature Drive, is listed by Coldwell Banker Heritage for $729,000. The residence has about 4,349 square feet of living space, including a full finished basement. The property is tucked along the water falls with island and water views from the paver-brick patio and wooden deck. A metal fence surrounds the remaining grass and landscaping. A paver-brick driveway leads up to the two-car garage and covered entry cove.
A formal entry opens into the foyer with oversized ceramic-tile flooring. Transom windows are above the French doors that open into a home office setting to the left and keystone accents the arched threshold into the formal dining room to the right.
A cathedral ceiling peaks over the great room, which has several built-in lighted artwork nooks, some with glass shelves and cabinets. A fluted wood mantel and marble surround the gas fireplace; and a wall of windows provides views of the backyard waterfalls.
A dual counter divides the kitchen and breakfast room. Antique white cabinetry with accent roping fills two walls, and granite counters provide plenty of preparation space. An island has a double sink and extended curved counter for bar seating. An etched-glass door opens into the step-in corner pantry closet.
The kitchen has a gas cooktop with mosaic-tile backsplash and there are double-wall ovens. Ceramic-tile flooring fills the kitchen and continues into the breakfast room, which has a buffet counter and hanging glass-panel cabinets. Patio doors open from the breakfast room out to the wooden balcony deck that has steps to the lower paver-brick patio with a built-in gas grill.
A semi-open staircase with wrought-iron spindles leads to the upper and lower parts of the house. Behind the staircase is the first-floor primary bedroom suite with a tray ceiling, crown molding and accent lighting. The divided walk-in closet has two separate storage nooks and some built-ins. The primary bathroom has a corner tub below a frosted window and is flanked by two single-sink vanities with granite counters. A walk-in shower has a rain shower and ceramic-tile seat.
Just outside the primary bedroom is a storage nook with lockers. The storage nook is just outside the laundry room, which has an abundance of storage, a long folding counter, wash sink and hanging racks.
The staircase landing ends within a loft-like sitting room with a wall of built-in storage under windows. Two bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom; and each bedroom has a walk-in closet.
The entire basement has been finished and offers flexible living space, including a recreation room with gas fireplace and a wet bar. The bar has a peninsula counter and a wall of cabinetry that surrounds the appliances, including a microwave, dishwasher, beverage cooler and sink.
A cutout looks into the media room, which has a retractable screen that is flanked by built-in speaker cabinets. There are sconce lights and a lighted seating platform.
Off the media room is a possible bedroom, as it has a walk-in closet, and there is a full bathroom with walk-in shower.
On the other half of the basement, there is potential for a guest suite or flexible space. One half of the room has an above-grade window. The other half has an above-grade window, a wall of built-in cabinetry and walk-in closet. Double-glass doors open into a bonus room, which is set up as an executive office but could be transformed into an exercise or hobby room.
BEAVERCREEK TWP.
Price: $729,000
Open House next Sunday: April 7, 1 – 3 p.m.
Directions: Indian Ripple Road to Shepard Road to right on South Signature Drive
Highlights: About 4,349 sq. ft., 3-4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, volume ceilings, 2 gas fireplaces, granite counters, study, wet bar, media room, first-floor primary bedroom, walk-in closets, loft, finished lower level, bonus rooms, flexible space, 2-car garage, wooden deck, paver patio, fenced yard, water views, homeowners’ association, golf course community
For more information:
Jamie Wilson and Colton Black
Coldwell Banker Heritage
937-673-9985 or 704-254-7448
Website: jamie-wilson.com
