DirecTV unveils plan for new free streaming TV service

When most people think of DirecTV, they think of high-priced satellite TV. The company is looking to change that perception with the launch of a new free service that is aimed at reaching the streaming generation.

MyFree DIRECTV is set to enter a crowded field of free streamers that includes established brands like Tubi, Pluto and The Roku Channel.

“DIRECTV envisions a brighter TV future that offers consumers quality content with more choice and more control at the right value. The launch of MyFree DIRECTV will do just that,” said Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer at DIRECTV Advertising. “We’re laser-focused on strengthening our investment in this area as we empower our advertising clients to reach new audiences with targeted and contextual solutions and innovative ad formats.”

Here’s what you need to know about this product as it prepares for launch. MyFree DIRECTV will be available beginning Nov. 15. The platform will offer a blend of “live” FAST channels and on-demand content. Each is supported by advertisements.

Details on which channels will be available are limited, but advertised content includes titles like “Duck Dynasty,” “Storage Wars,” and “Ice Road Truckers.” This will integrate DIRECTV’s Your TV content aggregation carousel for existing customers. This will serve as an “entry point” for non-DIRECTV customers to experience the product interface.