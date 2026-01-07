Disney’s ‘Frozen,’ ‘Jesus Christ Superstar,’ ‘Jurassic Park In Concert’ among shows to see across Dayton region in January

Jan. 15-18, Victoria Theatre

The 2018 Broadway musical adaptation of the 2013 Academy Award-winning story of sisterhood, friendship and love will feature over 100 students from across the Dayton region onstage, backstage and in the orchestra pit. Songs include “For the First Time in Forever,” “Love is An Open Door,” “In Summer” and iconic anthem “Let It Go.”

How to go:7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $22-$81. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Murder on the Orient Express

Jan. 15-Feb. 15, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Adapted for the stage by Tony-nominated playwright Ken Ludwig (“Lend Me A Tenor”), this Agatha Christie classic concerns the death of an American tycoon on a luxurious train.

How to go: Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings and Thursday, Friday and Sunday matinees at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Avenue, Springboro. Tickets are $45-$81. Call 937-746-4554 or visit lacomedia.com.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Jan. 16-Feb. 1, Dayton Playhouse

The bold, controversial and electrifying 1970 rock opera by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice features classics such as “Heaven on Their Minds,” “Superstar,” “Gethsemane” and “I Don’t Know How To Love Him.”

How to go: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. Tickets are $18-$20. Call 937-424-8477 or visit daytonplayhouse.com.

Jurassic Park In Concert

Jan. 17, Schuster Center

Experience “Jurassic Park” as never before courtesy of the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance. The 1993 film will be projected in HD with a full symphony orchestra performing John Williams’ dynamic score live to picture.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets are $21-$132. Call 937-424-8477 or visit daytonperformingarts.org.

The Gambler Returns

Jan. 17, Arbogast Performing Arts Center

Award-winning country recording artist Alan Turner recreates the legacy of Kenny Rogers in a performance titled “The Gambler Returns.” Backed by a full-band, Turner will sing such hits as “Lady,” “Islands in the Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes In Me” and “We’ve Got Tonight.”

How to go: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy. Tickets are $26.72-$52.44. Call 937-418-8392 or visit arbogastpac.com.

The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Jan. 22-25, PNC Arts Annex

TheatreLab Dayton presents Rupert Holmes’ Tony Award-winning musical comedy based on the unfinished novel by Charles Dickens, allowing the audience to decide how the story ends. Songs include “There You Are,” “The Wages of Sin,” “Off to the Races” and the gorgeous ballad “Moonfall.”

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets are $31-$37. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

A Night of Symphonic Rock

Jan. 24, Schuster Center

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance promises the “ultimate rock-meets-orchestra experience” as they present the biggest anthems in rock music performed by a six-piece band of rock veterans backed by a full symphony. Set list includes hits by Led Zeppelin, Journey, Joan Jett, Kansas, Pat Benatar and more.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets are $33-$132. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org.

Singalong Broadway

Jan. 28, Victoria Theatre

Dayton Live presents an opportunity for musical theater fans to belt their favorite Broadway tunes to the hilt. Songs include “Defying Gravity,” “Seasons Of Love,” “One Day More” and “You Can’t Stop The Beat.”

How to go: 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $34-$81. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Shostakovich 5 and Festive

Jan. 30-31, Schuster Center

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Dayton Philharmonic Music and Artistic Director Keitaro Harada conducting a special program that reflects his personal journey from Japan to Russia, where he mastered the art of conducting. Selections include Akutagawa’s “Prima Sinfonia” as well as Shostakovich’s “Festive Overture” and “Symphony No. 5.”

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets are $15-$121. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org.

Dusty Slay: The Neighborhood Guy Tour

Jan. 31, Victoria Theatre

Dayton Live presents an evening of stand-up comedy with this Alabama native who eventually moved to Nashville and, at age 36, became the youngest comedian at the time to perform on the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage. In addition to Netflix appearances, Slay’s TV credits include “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” and “Hollywood Squares” and podcasts “This Past Weekend With Theo Von” and “Kill Tony.”

How to go: 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets are $34-$81. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.