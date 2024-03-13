‘Dune: Part Two’ pop-up shop is partnership of local bodega, book seller

“We love science fiction, and ‘Dune’ holds a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide,” said Bryan Stewart, owner of Postmarked From the Stars. “Partnering with the Local 937 allows us to bring the magic of Dune to our local community in a silly and fun way.”

The Local 937 opened last October and sells a variety of sandwiches, desserts, drinks and more from local businesses across Dayton. Postmarked From the Stars runs a permanent mini-bookstore within the shop, which sells a rotating selection of approximately 150 new and used books of all types.

Once the “Dune” celebration has ended, the selection will return to its normal offerings.

“Dune” is a series that dates back to the 1960s, with numerous failed adaptations across the decades. Legendary filmmakers Alejandro Jodorowsky and David Lynch both attempted to bring the planet of Arrakis to the big screen with middling results. Jodorowsky’s Dune film was cancelled before filming, and while Lynch’s film released in 1984, the movie was a financial and critical failure. Famed movie critic Roger Ebert gave the film one star, saying it “looks like a project that was seriously out of control from the start.”

Despite a BBC miniseries airing in 2000, it took Hollywood nearly 40 years to bring “Dune” back to this screen. This time, the book was split into two halves, with director of “Blade Runner: 2049″ and “Arrival” Denis Villeneuve leading the project. “Dune: Part One” released in 2021 to box office and critical acclaim, with the sequel premiering March 1 of this year to similar reactions.

While not having luck at the box office until recently, that didn’t stop “Dune” from being a hugely popular franchise. The book has spawned countless sequels, comic books, board games, action figures, video games and more, many of which can be found at The Local 937. This event gives visitors a chance to dive into the series after seeing the films, while also supporting a local business.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Postmarked From The Stars on this exciting event,” said Rachel Gannon, owner of The Local 937. “Combining our passion for creating a fun neighborhood spot with their expertise in science fiction books creates a quirky but fun experience for our neighborhood and Downtown Dayton visitors.”

Local 937 will also be offering a selection of food themed to “Dune” throughout the month. New items will introduced as the event goes on, but the shop already unveiled the “Timothée Schawrmalamet.” This chicken shawarma sandwich is humorously named after actor Timothée Chalamet, who stars in the new “Dune” films. But don’t worry, this sandwich comes free of any addictive, reality-warping, intergalactic spice.

How to go

What: “Dune: Part Two” pop-up shop

Where: Local 937, 1501 E. 5th St., Dayton

Hours: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. on Saturdays

More info: thelocal937dayton.com