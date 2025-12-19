Family things to do in Dayton this weekend: Dec. 19-21

Friday, December 19

Visit the Rike’s Holiday Windows at the Schuster Center for free

Kick off the weekend with one of Dayton’s most beloved traditions: the Rike’s Holiday Windows. These classic animated displays have delighted families for generations and continue to sparkle inside the Schuster Center’s Wintergarden. Originally created in 1943 and beautifully redesigned in 2018, these charming scenes are packed with moving elves, animals, and tiny details that kids (and nostalgic adults) love. Each year, Santa and his magical team also hide a tiny, Dayton-inspired surprise inside one of the windows. Find it and you can submit a guess for a chance to win a gift certificate from Dayton Live. While you’re there, consider bringing a non-perishable food item to drop in the Foodbank donation bin.

Viewing hours:

• 6 a.m.–6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

• 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

It’s festive, meaningful, and completely free.

Saturday, December 20

Holiday mail, pizza, movies and small-town charm

Start your day by mailing Santa letters at the free Santa mailbox located at the West Carrollton Civic Center. No stamp required, just imagination and a handwritten wish list.

From there, head over to Miamisburg for an easy, affordable family outing:

• Grab a pizza from Red Bird Pizza

• Catch a holiday movie at the historic Plaza Theatre for just $5. Check out their movie times here.

After the show, take a stroll across the street to Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop to admire the festive holiday windows, then walk over to Riverfront Park to take in the town’s Christmas tree and snap some family photos. It’s a full day of holiday magic for less than the price of a sit-down dinner.

Sunday, Dec.21

ParkLights at Caesar Ford

Start slow by making brunch at home, put on your favorite holiday movie and spend time wrapping last-minute gifts in your pajamas. Once the sun sets, pack up some snacks, the family and a thermos of hot chocolate and head to Caesar Ford Park in Xenia for one of the best free light displays in the area. Turn your car radio to 90.7 and enjoy the twinkling display of Holiday lights.

It’s completely free (though donations are encouraged to support future programming) — and you’ll probably want to drive it more than once. Don’t forget to wave to Santa! Open 6-9 p.m. and located at 520 South Stringtown Road, Xenia.

The last weekend before Christmas doesn’t need to be expensive to be magical. With a little creativity and a lot of twinkle lights, you can make it one to remember. Happy exploring, Dayton.

DAYTON DAILY EXPLORE

This is a series that guides local families with things to do together throughout each weekend. If you have a suggestion to be included, email Writer Pamela Chandler at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.