Fête at The Silos to give sneak peek tonight; grand opening coming soon

Colorful and flavor-forward is how local chef Whitney Kling described her new food concept, Fête, which means “party” in French.

The menu will feature bowls, salads and sauces, alongside signature dishes such as pumpkin chickpea curry and enchiladas verdes.

Fête will offer vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

“Our food is for everyone who thinks mealtime should be a celebration of flavors, satisfaction, and ease,” Kling said. “Fête is about making food that brings people together and feels like a party every day.”

Kling is a 2001 Oakwood High School graduate who started Top Knot Kitchen, a food delivery service that offered healthy salads to the Dayton, Kettering and Oakwood communities, in 2018. She had around 300 customers before business slowed down due to Covid.

Kling has since combined her love for cooking and writing by publishing a weekly “But First, Food” column that appears in the Dayton Daily News, Journal-News and Springfield News-Sun.

She is also in the midst of writing a food memoir.

Fête joins several other vendors at The Silos including: Nood Bar, KungFu BBQ and The Burger Bistro.

The Silos is located at 810 E. First St. in Dayton.