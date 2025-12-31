Fitness Under the Wings: Free wellness, exercise classes at Air Force museum

A celebration of aviation history as well as health and wellness, Fitness Under the Wings offers an exercise space unlike any other venue.
The free monthly classes are at the National Museum of the United States Air Force with participants getting their workout in under the wings of the museum’s iconic aircraft. The fitness series offers a variety of ways to move your body, calm your mind, and connect with the community in a unique setting.
“The venue is unbelievable,” said Amy Fecher, owner of Indigo Yoga. “The novelty of the space and the energy of the group make it so fun.”
Fecher has been a part of the Fitness Under the Wings program for several years offering yoga classes designed for all ages and ability levels. She will teach both the January and February classes – Fundamental Flow and Strength and Tone – with other local fitness instructors participating in the series throughout the year. Classes will run the gamut from mindful yoga to high-energy cardio workouts.
Fecher recently shared the return of the Fitness Under the Wings program to the delight of Indigo Yoga’s Facebook followers.
“I had over 2,000 views in two days with one person responding Yes! Yes! Yes!” she said.
Fecher has had people travel from as far away as Indianapolis to participate and has taught as many as 400 people in a single class in the expansive space.
“There are three huge screens so, as a teacher, you need to step into it and keep the energy of the room high,” she said.
Classes are one Saturday a month from 8-9 a.m., before the museum is open to the public. Participants are welcome to enjoy the rest of the museum after the class is over.
The series is designed to be accessible for those who are new to fitness as well as enthusiasts, offering a fun way to kick off a healthy new year. Participants need only bring a mat, a water bottle and their enthusiasm.
While the classes are free, advance registration is required. For more information or to register, visit nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Fitness-Under-the-Wings.
UPCOMING CLASSES
Classes are at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St.
- Fundamental Flow, Jan. 10; Instructor: Amy Fecher, Indigo Yoga. Fundamental Flow is a lighthearted, Vinyasa yoga practice that celebrates the foundations of yoga. It’s accessible for everyone and is guaranteed to bring a sense of ease, fun, and uplift to your day.
- Strength and Tone, Feb. 7; Instructor: Amy Fecher, Indigo Yoga. Stretch and Tone is accessible for all levels and blends isometric exercises, low-back strengthening, mat Pilates, yoga, and focused core work. This low-impact, low-intensity class helps build strength, improve flexibility, expand range of motion, and melt away stress.
- Vinyasa Yoga, March 14; Instructor: Tori Reynolds, Speakeasy Yoga. An all-levels Vinyasa Yoga class designed to build both physical and mental strength. The class offers a dynamic practice with a heightened emphasis on breath, movement, intelligent sequencing, and posture variations to maximize your time on the mat.
- Strength & Cardio Flow, April 18; Instructor: Samantha Redden, XO Fitness and Wellness. This bodyweight strength and conditioning class combines functional movements with bursts of cardio to deliver an effective, full-body workout. No equipment is needed, just a mat. Expect clear coaching, a supportive environment, and a great sweat. All fitness levels are welcome.
