For $1.50 books, head to Dollar Book Swap in Dayton

It has a diverse range of books at a low cost — the vast selection in the warehouse includes children’s books (board books, picture books, chapter books), young adult, mystery, romance, religion, cook books, how-to-books in addition to digital media including CDs and DVDs.

The Dollar Book Swap is a family run business that is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Manager Missy Nickels shared that one of the perks of being a small family owned business, versus a large corporation, is the ability to quickly call a “family meeting” to discuss how to help when a tragedy happens in the Dayton community.

For example, The Dollar Book Swap donated 10% of all sales on Feb. 28 to the GoFundMe page benefitting Ashley Flynn’s daughters. Flynn was a Tipp City mother killed in her home.

Another mission that Dollar Book Swap champions is supporting teachers in the Dayton area by supplying them with books for their classrooms. Teachers in need of this support are encouraged to reach out to DBS via email at info@thedollarbookswap.com.

According to Nickel, one of the perks of being a DBS volunteer: is getting a $10 store credit for every hour worked. Dollar Book Swap also has a buy-back program for guests to exchange books they are ready to part with for new stories and adventures to read.

Visitors who share a photo of themselves at DBS on their own social media and tag the Dollar Book Swap account are entered into a monthly drawing where one lucky winner receives a $100 gift card each month.

Just as we’re encouraged not to judge a book by its cover, Dollar Book Swap implores visitors not to judge their store by the external appearance of the warehouse but by the experience inside.

Kailey Bree is a TikTok and Instagram creator (@kaileybree) sharing Dayton’s coolest spots. Email ideas for places she should check out at kaileybree.collabs@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Dollar Book Swap

Where: 1723 Webster St., Dayton (the entrance is in the back of the building with plenty of parking available)

Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and closed on Sunday