‘For Colored Girls’ to illuminate Black womanhood at Edward A. Dixon Gallery in Dayton

“Ntozake Shange’s words are very powerful,” said director/choreographer Aaron Washington, a longtime fan of the play. “It takes many colors to make a rainbow and (her words) speak to community, togetherness and resilience.”

Resilience also happens to be the title of the current exhibit at the Edward A. Dixon Gallery, which is celebrating Black History Month with works featuring several local artists. Dixon and Washington have enjoyed collaborating on “For Colored Girls,” which will be immersively staged with the audience in close proximity to the cast. And in many respects the exhibit will become a character in itself.

“I knew the play would be a perfect compliment to the art exhibition,” Dixon said. “The drama of the play combined with the beauty of the art exhibition make for powerful collaboration.”

“Art of all forms should be celebrated and when you can combine them what a joyous occasion it can be,” Washington said. “Mr. Dixon enjoys partnering with the community and (our partnership) could not be a better fit. The artwork is lovely and fantastic. We are incorporating the exhibit into the production. The ladies will (observe) the art during the show and take the audience on a journey that’s unbelievable. It’s been a beautiful, joyous, collaborative experience.”

‘A testament to Black girls and women across generations’

The cast features Roniece Hutchins as Lady in Brown, Vanae Iesha as Lady in Green, El More as Lady in Red, Ronda Ogletree as Lady in Blue, Myca Poynter as Lady in Yellow, Charlize Perry as Lady in Purple and Samantha Reneé as Lady in Orange.

“This play is especially meaningful to present during Black History Month,” said Ogletree, whose credits include Dayton Theatre Guild’s production of “Between Riverside and Crazy” and Beavercreek Community Theatre’s production of “Parade.” “Although we, as Black women and our heritage as a whole, can experience trials throughout life those challenges do not define us nor do they have to defeat us. We can identify with the struggles of ‘For Colored Girls’ and stand in confidence knowing we can be represented triumphantly as the powerful heroes in our own stories.”

More, a Hampton University vocal performance graduate whose credits include Shug Avery in The Carnegie’s production of “The Color Purple” and Medda Larkin in La Comedia Dinner Theatre’s production of “Newsies,” praised the script’s authenticity.

“This piece feels timeless to me,” More said. “It’s a testament to Black girls and women across generations, honoring our stories, our resilience and the beauty of our survival. Each night, we tap into very real and vulnerable truths, but together we transform those experiences into powerful, living art.”

The Dayton native and Muse Machine alumna also hopes audiences will connect with the bonds of sisterhood within the cast and see themselves within Shange’s characters.

“What resonates most for me is the deep sense of community within the cast — how we hold space for one another through pain, trauma, healing and joy,” More said. “I hope audiences leave feeling seen, connected and reminded of the strength that lives within our stories and our sisterhood.”

Born Paulette Linda Williams in Trenton, NJ on Oct. 18, 1948, Shange graduated from Barnard College and received a master’s degree from the University of Southern California. In 1971 she adopted her African name: Ntozake (“She who comes with her own things”) and Shange (“She who walks like a lion”). She died Oct. 27, 2018 in Bowie, MD at age 70.

“For Colored Girls” ran for 742 performances and is only the second play by an African American to open on Broadway following Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun.” Washington particularly anticipates Shange’s legacy impacting a new generation of theatergoers, specifically during Black History Month.

“The audience will actually hear Ms. Shange’s voice during this show,” he said. “I want the younger generation to understand that there are so many that came before us that are allowing us to do what we’re doing today.”

HOW TO GO

What: “For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf”

Where: Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton

When: Feb. 20-22; 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $27.08

More info: Innovatheatre.simpletix.com

FYI: The play contains strong language and is intended for mature audiences.