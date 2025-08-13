Former NEON employee makes film based on experiences at downtown Dayton movie theater

“The film is a coming-of-age story set at The NEON and around the city as well as in Miamisburg, where I grew up,” said Mullen, 31. “Very much based on my time working at The NEON before I moved to Chicago. The film is a celebration of the city, pursuing the arts and of the families you find while trying to find yourself.”

The genesis of the idea came to him during the pandemic. He was searching for an important story to tell that was not only doable but relatable.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“It’s a celebration of a place I love,” Mullen said. “I love telling stories about places that are important to me. I also think it’s really important to tell stories about times in your life when you don’t really know what’s going on. I think a lot of people don’t want to lean into it. But it’s okay not to have all the answers. If I didn’t work at The NEON I don’t think I would’ve (moved) to Chicago and be where I’m at today. ‘Corner Store’ is a celebration of that time in my life.”

The NEON influence

Mullen, a graduate of Chicago’s Second City Film School, fully recognized the breadth of filmmaking for the first time while working at The NEON, particularly crediting the curation by NEON manager Jonathan McNeal.

“During my time there was a real awakening,” he said. “I had an interest in film and movies but the movies Jonathan brought in really opened my eyes to what I could do. Film also became more accessible.”

He particularly recalled the impact of Barry Jenkins’ 2016 Academy Award-winning drama “Moonlight,” a gay-themed coming-of-age story told through the lens of the Black experience.

“‘Moonlight’ really changed my life,” Mullen said. “‘Moonlight’ was a small story but a huge story. There was also a local connection (due to) production designer Hannah Beachler. Just being in that environment — the customers and regulars who loved movies — solidified my love of movies and being a film buff. I also remember ‘La La Land’ was there during the Christmas season. It was fun to be around the fever of people who wanted to go to the movies."

McNeal is pleased to know how influential The NEON was in Mullen’s artistic trajectory.

“I’m touched that The NEON had such a profound impact on Ian — as a young adult working here and as an artist," McNeal said. “The fact that he is willing to spend years of his life in order to craft this story is testament to power that cinema has to inform and inspire. We’re proud that we’ve created an environment that can foster that kind of passion.”

‘It’s about small moments in our lives we experience so vividly and so real’

Written and directed by Mullen, “Corner Store” concerns Cass (Cat McDonnell), a woman who lands a job at The NEON after college. She ultimately goes on a path of self-discovery and creative discovery. The teaser also features Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Philip Drennen (Patrick) as well as Donna Mullen (Customer No. 1) and Jennifer Estlin (Customer No. 1 Voice).

“As soon as I read it, I loved the core of it,” said Lucas Settineri, producer. “It’s about small moments in our lives we experience so vividly and so real. I think we all share that. And to put it on the page and hopefully on the screen and show the world that is such a powerful story. I love seeing a movie in which the writer, director and cast really embodies an experience.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The teaser notably involves a scene in which Cass is interviewed by Patrick. Mullen and Settineri look forward to showing it to potential investors and contributors.

“It’s a teaser of what we want to make,” Mullen said. “It’s a next step while we work our way up to making the full feature film. We think it will make people want to see more of the story. We’re playing with real emotions and real experiences. The teaser will be followed by a documentary short about why independent films should be funded by local communities. ‘Almost Famous’ will follow (as) a thank you for supporting us.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

They hope to raise $300,000 and begin filming in 2026. A Venmo link will be provided at the screening.

“This is really the first step in raising funding,” Settineri said. “We feel like we’re in a good spot on our end. The script is in a great place. Logistically, Ian and I are aligned on a shooting schedule. This screening is our way to say to the world that we’re solidified, ready for collaborators and ready to raise money.”

Once filming begins, more than 95 percent will be shot at The NEON. Mullen and Settineri are also expected to film scenes at Miamisburg High School and in Chicago.

The joy of found family

The decision to present “Almost Famous,” which won writer/director Cameron Crowe an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, was a no-brainer for the duo.

“We wanted to show something in the similar vein of what we wanted our film to be,” Mullen said. “‘Almost Famous’ is a coming-of-age story set in a specific world with the main character going through experiences with a group of people that are really influential and exploring something they love. In our story, it’s Cass who realizes her co-workers at The NEON are her found family, which is what happens with William in ‘Almost Famous.’”

Looking back, Mullen is grateful to have had the opportunity to be encouraged and hone his talents as an artist in Dayton.

“I was so fortunate to have safe spaces like The NEON and Black Box Improv in my own town to garner and collect knowledge of the things I wanted to do before making the leap to move to Chicago instead of moving to Chicago with no experience,” he said.

He’s confident the “Corner Store” teaser will showcase the film’s inherent appeal.

“Lucas and I have an insane optimism,” Mullen said. “We will get it done as long as we keep working toward it. We’re excited. We feel the buzz happening. We think it’s going to be a great event.”

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

HOW TO GO

What: The local filmmakers behind “Corner Store” present “Almost Famous”

Where: The NEON, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20

Cost: Free but you must register to attend. Visit Eventbrite.

MORE INFO

Website: cornerstoremovie.com

Email: HelloCornerStoreMovie@gmail.com

Instagram: @CornerStoreMovie

Venmo: @CornerStoreFilm