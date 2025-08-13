Things to do this weekend in Dayton: Geeky Garage Sale, Sweet Corn Festival, Porchfest and more

Foam Frenzy

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 15

Location: Wilson Park: 350 Wilson Park Drive, West Carrolton

Description: West Carrolton Parks and Recreation will send off summer with a massive bubble party at Wilson Park this Friday. Guests are recommended to bring their own towels and chairs.

Saturday Morning Pokémon

When: 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 16

Location: 116 W. High St., Piqua

Description: This weekend, the Piqua Public Library will host a scavenger hunt themed around the popular Pokémon franchise. As guests explore the library, they will collect Pokémon trading cards and stickers, which can redeem with staff. All ages are welcome.

Geeky Garage Sale

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 16

Location: Englewood MetroPark: 4361 National Road, Vandalia

Description: Comic books, cosplay props, board games, posters and many other fandom-related items will be offered at Englewood MetroPark’s upcoming Geeky Garage Sale event.

Springfield Rotary Club Gourmet Food Truck Competition

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 16

Location: Veteran’s Park: 250 Cliff Park Road, Springfield

Description: The annual Gourmet Food Truck Competition, hosted by the Springfield Rotary Club, will feature more than 30 food trucks, as well as live music and a beer garden.

Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 16 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 17

Location: Fairborn Community Park: 691 E. Yellow Springs Road

Description: Over 150 local vendors will be attending the Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival, selling a variety of food and craft items. Other offerings at the event include live music, a corn-eating contest, miniature train rides and face painting.

E-Town Shakedown Music and Art Festival

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 16

Location: 200 Eikenberry Drive, Eaton

Description: Eaton’s third annual E-Town Shakedown will feature live music from local bands, hula and fire dancing, food trucks, shopping and more.

Dayton Porchfest

When: 12:15-6:45 p.m. Aug. 16

Location: St. Anne’s Hill, Dayton

Description: Porches across Dayton’s historic St. Anne’s Hill district will host mini-concerts featuring local artists throughout the day Aug. 16. The event, which honors Dayton’s contributions to music history, will kick off with a performance from the T.R.S.S. Drum Corps.

“The Shawshank Redemption” screening at Sorg Opera House

When: 12:45 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. Aug. 16

Location: 63 S. Main St., Middletown

Description: The Sorg Opera House in Middletown will host multiple screenings of the iconic film “The Shawshank Redemption” this Saturday. All proceeds from the event will go directly to the venue.

Grainworks Brewing Company Oktoberfest

When: 2 p.m. Aug. 16

Location: 7790 Service Center Drive, West Chester

Description: A portion of all beer and game sales from Grainwork Brewing Company’s Oktoberfest event will go towards Reach Out Lakota, a local food and clothing pantry. This event will feature a steinholding competition, a stein slide, a soccer watch party, live music and more.

Art for All Day at the Dayton Art Institute

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 17

Location: 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

Description: The Dayton Art Institute will offer free admission for guests this Sunday as part of “Art for All Day.” This offer will return Aug. 24 and Dec. 7.