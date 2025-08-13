Things to do this weekend in Dayton: Geeky Garage Sale, Sweet Corn Festival, Porchfest and more

This weekend, there will be many events taking place across the Dayton area including festivals, film screenings and more
Here’s a look at what’s happening:
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 15
Location: Wilson Park: 350 Wilson Park Drive, West Carrolton
Description: West Carrolton Parks and Recreation will send off summer with a massive bubble party at Wilson Park this Friday. Guests are recommended to bring their own towels and chairs.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 16
Location: 116 W. High St., Piqua
Description: This weekend, the Piqua Public Library will host a scavenger hunt themed around the popular Pokémon franchise. As guests explore the library, they will collect Pokémon trading cards and stickers, which can redeem with staff. All ages are welcome.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 16
Location: Englewood MetroPark: 4361 National Road, Vandalia
Description: Comic books, cosplay props, board games, posters and many other fandom-related items will be offered at Englewood MetroPark’s upcoming Geeky Garage Sale event.
Springfield Rotary Club Gourmet Food Truck Competition
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 16
Location: Veteran’s Park: 250 Cliff Park Road, Springfield
Description: The annual Gourmet Food Truck Competition, hosted by the Springfield Rotary Club, will feature more than 30 food trucks, as well as live music and a beer garden.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 16 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 17
Location: Fairborn Community Park: 691 E. Yellow Springs Road
Description: Over 150 local vendors will be attending the Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival, selling a variety of food and craft items. Other offerings at the event include live music, a corn-eating contest, miniature train rides and face painting.
E-Town Shakedown Music and Art Festival
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 16
Location: 200 Eikenberry Drive, Eaton
Description: Eaton’s third annual E-Town Shakedown will feature live music from local bands, hula and fire dancing, food trucks, shopping and more.
When: 12:15-6:45 p.m. Aug. 16
Location: St. Anne’s Hill, Dayton
Description: Porches across Dayton’s historic St. Anne’s Hill district will host mini-concerts featuring local artists throughout the day Aug. 16. The event, which honors Dayton’s contributions to music history, will kick off with a performance from the T.R.S.S. Drum Corps.
“The Shawshank Redemption” screening at Sorg Opera House
When: 12:45 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. Aug. 16
Location: 63 S. Main St., Middletown
Description: The Sorg Opera House in Middletown will host multiple screenings of the iconic film “The Shawshank Redemption” this Saturday. All proceeds from the event will go directly to the venue.
Grainworks Brewing Company Oktoberfest
When: 2 p.m. Aug. 16
Location: 7790 Service Center Drive, West Chester
Description: A portion of all beer and game sales from Grainwork Brewing Company’s Oktoberfest event will go towards Reach Out Lakota, a local food and clothing pantry. This event will feature a steinholding competition, a stein slide, a soccer watch party, live music and more.
Art for All Day at the Dayton Art Institute
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 17
Location: 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton
Description: The Dayton Art Institute will offer free admission for guests this Sunday as part of “Art for All Day.” This offer will return Aug. 24 and Dec. 7.
