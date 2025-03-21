Dayton Live announces its 2025-26 Broadway season: ‘Les Mis,’ ‘Suffs,’ ‘The Wiz’ make the list

“The variety of the season is exciting,” said Lisa Japs, chief operating officer for Dayton Live. “We have classics in ‘Les Mis’ and ‘The Sound of Music.’ We have shows straight from Broadway like ‘Suffs’ and ‘The Wiz.’ And then we have modern classics like ‘Back to the Future,’ ‘Beetlejuice’ and ‘Mrs. Doubtfire.’ There’s something to love about every single one of these shows. And titles matter. We are asking people to give two to three hours of their week to us — and pay for the privilege — so we have to deliver a good story with solid talent and entertainment.”

In particular, the emotional, epic warhorse “Les Misérables,” which debuted on Broadway nearly 40 years ago, was last seen in Dayton as recently as January 2023 but Dayton Live is eager to bring it back because patrons can’t get enough of it.

“We keep booking it because people keep coming to see it,” Japs said. “It’s popular anecdotally. It’s a staple people keep requesting.”

“The Wiz,” featuring a revised script by comedian Amber Ruffin, a writer for “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” will notably serve as an artistic homecoming. The joyful production, proudly reclaiming its Black identity, is directed by Dayton native and Colonel White High School graduate Schele Williams (“Motown the Musical,” “The Notebook”) and features outstanding set design accented in Afrofuturism by Centerville High School and Wright State University graduate Hannah Beachler, the first Black production designer to win an Academy Award (“Black Panther”).

“This new production of ‘The Wiz’ is one of the most gorgeous shows I’ve seen in a long time,” Japs said. “The dancers and singers are amazing but, visually, it was one of the most entertaining shows I’ve seen in a long time.”

Organizers are also thrilled to offer shows that lean into spectacle. In addition to the aforementioned “Les Misérables,” “Back to the Future” will offer a flying DeLorean and “Beetlejuice” thrives as an opulent fun house of zaniness.

“‘Back to the Future’ and ‘Beetlejuice’ are beautiful, extraordinary shows,” said Gabriel van Aalst, president and CEO of Dayton Live.

Van Aalst, who succeeded Ty Sutton last September, is also thrilled about Dayton Live’s potential to further engage and reach audiences.

“Each of these productions speak to intersecting but overlapping and different audiences,” van Aalst said. “‘Suffs’ is a truly important show with a timely message. ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ is a new interpretation of the classic movie. ‘The Sound of Music’ and ‘The Wiz’ are classics being reinterpreted for now with a new lens. I want to make sure Dayton Live is an accessible place for everyone and that people can see themselves on stage. It’s a truly wonderful, broad season that shows the power of theater and the ways and forms it can take in this day and age. There are many entry points to the season I find fascinating and intriguing that I’m sure our audiences will love and appreciate.”

With descriptions provided by Dayton Live, here is the 2025-2026 Broadway Series lineup:

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

October 14-19, 2025

“For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn’t just meant to be enjoyed – it’s meant to be shared. Directed by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family features beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going On Seventeen,” and “Edelweiss.” Experience THE SOUND OF MUSIC live on stage for the first time or introduce a new generation to the cherished musical with its universal themes of love, resilience and the power of music."

THE WIZ

November 11-16, 2025

“The Tony Award®-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back. THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway. The Baltimore Sun raves “Powerhouse performances. Stunning choreography. Visionary sets” and the Chicago Sun-Times proclaims THE WIZ is “An eye-popping and high-intensity revival!” This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway – from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and ‘70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Everybody rejoice – this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road!"

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

December 2-7, 2025

“Great Scott! BACK TO THE FUTURE, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Dayton this December. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future. Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, when BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL hits 88 mph, it’ll change musical theatre history forever.”

LES MISÉRABLES

February 3-8, 2026

“Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award®-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, makes a triumphant return to Dayton. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES is a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is still undisputedly “one of the greatest musicals ever created” (Chicago Tribune)."

SUFFS

March 31-April 5, 2026

“Behind every powerful woman… Are more powerful women. Direct from Broadway, comes the acclaimed Tony Award®-winning musical SUFFS about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, this “thrilling, inspiring and dazzlingly entertaining” (Variety) new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. Winner of the Outer Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Musical."

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

May 5-10, 2026

“A new musical comedy about the things we do to stay together. Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Dayton in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together."

BEETLEJUICE: THE MUSICAL

June 23-28, 2026

“He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Dayton! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “screamingly good fun!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!"

MORE DETAILS

Existing subscribers can renew their season tickets for the 2025-2026 season now — and the renewal deadline is May 1. Those interested in becoming a Season Ticket Holder can also purchase their package now by visiting daytonlive.org/broadway. Season ticket packages start at $315.

Ticket agents are available to assist with any subscription-related questions by visiting the Box Office in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday or by calling 937-228-3630.