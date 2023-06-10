GARDENING: Weeds thrive despite lack of water

On a positive note, the cooler temperatures help the lawns tremendously. The heat from a week ago dried plants out quickly.

A reminder – when you water, saturate the soil thoroughly so that you can water less often. Light watering a few times a week encourages shallow growth in plants. Water deeply.

Unfortunately, the heat from a week ago caused many of the late spring plants to go through their bloom period quickly. I didn’t get to enjoy my peonies like I normally do. The heat led to a shortened bloom.

The other plants that I love and didn’t get much bloom time were some of my new Alliums. I planted several last fall and unfortunately, since they were new, they didn’t fare as well as those that were established.

I didn’t lose the plants, just the bloom for this season. Taking proper care of them this year (watering when needed) will allow them to establish for next season.

One weed that is thriving and doesn’t seem to be bothered by dry soils is poison hemlock (Conium maculatum). This plant that many mistake for Queen Anne’s lace is in full bloom in the area and is quite visible in fields, ditches, and in some gardens.

Poison hemlock is spreading in our area, and many don’t notice it. I have it coming into my landscape beds from my neighbor’s hay field and pasture.

Poison hemlock is like Queen Anne’s lace except for the latter blooms later in the season and doesn’t have the purplish spots on the stems.

If you find it in your landscape and it hasn’t gone to seed, remove as soon as possible. Learn more about poison hemlock from Joe Boggs, Ohio State University Extension Horticulture Educator at this link: bygl.osu.edu/node/1996.

Pamela Corle-Bennett is the state master gardener volunteer coordinator and horticulture educator for Ohio State University Extension. Contact her by email at bennett.27@osu.edu.