Gem City Family: Why events like TechFest matter

TechFest isn’t just a weekend of science demos and hands-on activities. It’s a chance for kids to see themselves in spaces they might not yet imagine they belong. It’s a place where curiosity is celebrated, questions are encouraged, and learning feels fun instead of intimidating.

For girls in particular, that visibility in STEM matters.

Despite progress girls are still less likely to picture themselves in science, technology, engineering, and math fields because of exposure. Many girls don’t opt out of STEM; they simply never see themselves invited in. Events like TechFest change that narrative by putting girls face-to-face with scientists, engineers, programmers, and innovators and letting them tinker, explore, and ask questions without pressure.

As a parent, I’m less interested in raising “future engineers” than I am in raising confident kids who feel free to explore what excites them. STEM events don’t have to be about career paths or long-term plans. They can simply be about planting seeds.

A child who builds something at TechFest might not pursue engineering, but she may walk away knowing she’s capable of solving problems. A girl who experiments with robotics might not code for a living, but she might gain confidence in her ability to try something hard. Those lessons matter far beyond the exhibit hall.

TechFest Dayton, which takes place Feb. 14-15 at Sinclair’s Ponitz Conference Center, has been part of our community for more than two decades. It’s free, family-friendly, and designed to meet kids where they are, whether they’re deeply curious or just tagging along with siblings.

That accessibility is important for families. Not every household has access to enrichment programs, science camps, or extracurriculars that nurture these interests year-round. Community events like TechFest help level that playing field, reminding parents that learning doesn’t have to be expensive or exclusive to be impactful.

If you’re parenting a child who loves to ask “why,” take things apart, build things up, or observe how the world works, TechFest can be a powerful experience. If your child hasn’t shown an interest in STEM yet, that’s okay too. Exposure doesn’t force interest, it simply opens doors.

In a world that often tells kids who they’re supposed to be, spaces that allow them to discover who they are are invaluable.

So this February, consider carving out time to wander TechFest with your family. Sometimes, all it takes is one afternoon to change the way a child sees what’s possible.

HOW TO GO

What: TechFest

When: Feb. 14-15

Location: Sinclair Community College - Building 12, 301 West Fourth St.

More info: techfestdayton.org