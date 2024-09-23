Gem City Roller Derby team faces Windy City Rollers in doubleheader this weekend

Credit: Alex Perry Credit: Alex Perry

Roller Derby is a game primarily played by women, and the Gem City Roller Derby team is no different. According to its website, the team “accepts skaters who identify as women, trans women, intersex women and/or gender expansive.”

While men are not able to join the team as players, the GCRD accepts people of any gender for refereeing and other positions.

According to the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association’s website, the game is played with two five-player teams. Over the course of two half-hour periods, or jams, the team attempts to score points with a player called a jammer.

A jam starts with each team’s jammer attempting to pass the other team’s players, known as blockers. The first jammer to pass all the blockers is called a “lead jammer.” The two jammers then earn a point for each subsequent opposing player they pass.

A jams ends after two minutes or whenever the lead jammer decides.

The game has many different rules and techniques, which can be found at rules.wftda.com.

The games start at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 28. The doors to the venue will open at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online for a discounted rate or at the door.

How to go

What: Gem City Roller Derby vs the Windy City Rollers

When: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 28. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Location: Dayton Convention Center: 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton

More info: gemcityrollerderby.com