Going analog: Why more people are powering down to feel more present

Old-school hobbies, new-age appeal

Search interest in going analog reached an all-time high – according to Google Trends, the term “analog hobbies” has risen 160 percent over the past month. According to an article on today.com, interest in needlepoint crafts is surging, especially among a younger population new to the art of needling. Searches for “beginner needlepoint items” are up 208 percent year over year, and “crochet sweaters” searches have climbed to 162 percent.

Bbb.com reports that Taylor Swift has taken to the hobby, and it’s gained a massive following among young Millennials and Gen Z. Today.com reports that #Needlepoint has over 119,000 videos on TikTok, signaling a growing cultural appetite for vintage vibes. A recent article on vogue.com confirmed that TikTok is the “primary driver” beyond its popularity.

“It used to be like people were watching people unbox their Sephora hauls,” said New York needlepoint store owner Alyssa Hertzig according to vogue.com. “Now, people are unboxing their needlepoint canvas hauls.”

Film photography is seeing a similar revival. Over the past month, “35mm film camera” has been the top-trending item searched alongside “going analog” according to Google Trends, while searches for “cell phone accessories for going analog” have also been trending.

The term “analog bag” – referring to pouches designed to store phones during social time – is currently seeing its highest search rates ever.

For many, these hobbies offer something algorithms can’t: focus, patience and the satisfaction of a physical result.

The appeal of friction

Unlike digital tools designed for efficiency, analog habits intentionally add friction – developing film, stitching rows, and purposely putting phones away.

Behavioral researchers have long noted that physical engagement improves memory, enjoyment and emotional presence, which could explain why analog experiences feel more rewarding.