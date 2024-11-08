Grammy nominee Sabrina Carpenter related to Kettering’s Nancy Cartwright, voice of Bart Simpson: ‘She’s pretty amazing’

“Yeah, absolutely,” Cartwright said. “Isn’t that amazing when you find out that somebody that maybe you’ve known me for a little while doing this little 10-year-old boy for like 35 some years, and some of you guys for like way less than that, find out that I’m related to this like superstar. She’s pretty amazing.”

Last year the Dayton Daily News reported Cartwright donated $100,000 to Rosewood Arts Center. The 67-year-old, Emmy-winning Fairmont West High School graduate’s donation was part of the Rosewood Reinvention and Renovation campaign, according to Kettering officials.

The Kettering Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department said Cartwright also will have her name permanently associated with Rosewood at “The Nancy Cartwright Painting and Drawing Studio.”

“I am thrilled and deeply honored to contribute to this incredible art facility,” Cartwright said in the announcement. “I truly believe that the expansion and survival of our culture depend on our unwavering support for both art and artists. The Rosewood Arts Center stands as a beacon for bringing hope and inspiring greatness in others.”

Carpenter is nominated in the four major Grammy categories: Album of the Year (”Short n’ Sweet”), Record of the Year (”Espresso”), Song of the Year (”Please Please Please”), and Best New Artist. She’s also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance (”Espresso”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (”Short n’ Sweet”).

Nick Blizzard contributed to this article.