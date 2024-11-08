Dave Chappelle scores Grammy nomination for ‘The Dreamer’

The Best Comedy Album nominees include Ricky Gervais (”Armageddon”), Jim Gaffigan (”The Prisoner”), Nikki Glaser (”Someday You’ll Die”), and Trevor Noah (“Where Was I”).

Chappelle won the 2024 Best Comedy Album in February for “What’s in a Name?,” centered on a 2022 speech he gave at a naming ceremony at Washington D.C.’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts, his alma mater. His speech spotlighted his comedy roots, rise to fame and why artists “should never behave.”

The Yellow Springs resident’s previous Grammy victories in this category include “The Closer” (2023), “Sticks & Stones” (2019), “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation” (2018), and “The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas” (2017).

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will air live on CBS Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

For a complete list of nominees, visit grammy.com.