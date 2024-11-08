Dave Chappelle scores Grammy nomination for ‘The Dreamer’

Breaking: Fatal crash closes state Route 235 in Greene County

Dave Chappelle speaks during the 39th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Dave Chappelle speaks during the 39th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Five-time Grammy Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle received his seventh Grammy nomination Friday in the Best Comedy Album category for “The Dreamer.”

“The Dreamer,” which originally debuted on Netflix last December, centered on themes of success, gratefulness and humility.

The Best Comedy Album nominees include Ricky Gervais (”Armageddon”), Jim Gaffigan (”The Prisoner”), Nikki Glaser (”Someday You’ll Die”), and Trevor Noah (“Where Was I”).

Chappelle won the 2024 Best Comedy Album in February for “What’s in a Name?,” centered on a 2022 speech he gave at a naming ceremony at Washington D.C.’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts, his alma mater. His speech spotlighted his comedy roots, rise to fame and why artists “should never behave.”

The Yellow Springs resident’s previous Grammy victories in this category include “The Closer” (2023), “Sticks & Stones” (2019), “Equanimity & The Bird Revelation” (2018), and “The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas” (2017).

The 67th annual Grammy Awards will air live on CBS Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

For a complete list of nominees, visit grammy.com.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.