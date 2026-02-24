‘Hamilton,’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ ‘Moulin Rouge!’ part of Dayton Live’s 2026-27 Broadway Series

The return of blockbuster “Hamilton” headlines Dayton Live’s 2026-2027 Broadway Series.
Launching this summer, the seven-show lineup at the Schuster Center has its centerpiece in the third Dayton engagement of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 2015 masterpiece about America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton. The entertaining, thought-provoking and multiracial show was a hit during its outstanding 2022 local premiere in which it played all 16 performances in spite of a snowstorm. The show’s equally acclaimed second engagement happened Oct. 1-13, 2024.
The series includes the local premieres of elaborately entertaining “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” gorgeously introspective musical “The Notebook,” Alicia Keys’ Tony and Grammy-winning jukebox musical “Hell’s Kitchen” and the Tony-nominated original musical “Shucked.”
Dayton Live’s 2026-2027 Broadway Series:
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL — July 22-26, 2026
This Tony-winning 2018 adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 Academy Award-winning film features a slew of pop tunes and mash-ups.
Credit: Matthew Murphy
THE NOTEBOOK — Oct. 6-11, 2026
Grammy and Emmy-nominated songwriter Ingrid Michaelson (“The Way I Am”) and Tony-nominated scribe Bekah Brunstetter (“This Is Us”) adapt Nicholas Sparks’ 1996 novel of the same name spotlighting the enduring power of love in the face of adversity. The emotional show, a personal favorite, received three 2024 Tony nominations and is retold within an interracial framework. It is also co-directed by Dayton native and Muse Machine alumna Schele Williams (“The Wiz”).
Credit: Roger Mastroianni
CLUE - Nov. 24-29, 2026
“I am your singing telegram!” Based on the iconic 1985 film and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, “Clue” is a fun whodunit with multi-generational appeal.
HELL’S KITCHEN — JAN. 26-31, 2027
Featuring songs by 17-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, “Hell’s Kitchen,” which received 13 2024 Tony nominations including Best Musical, is a lively, semi-autobiographical account of Keys’ upbringing in her colorful Manhattan neighborhood during the 1990s. Keys’ repertoire of R&B hits include “Fallin,’” “You Don’t Know My Name,” “Girl on Fire,” “If I Ain’t Got You” and “No One.”
Credit: Marc J. Franklin
HAMILTON - MARCH 30-APRIL 11, 2027
Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a dazzling blend of hip-hop, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” features book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Cincinnati native Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won a Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
SHUCKED — MAY 4-9, 2027
Written by Robert Horn (“Tootsie”) with terrific country tunes by Nashville-based songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, “Shucked,” nominated for nine 2023 Tonys including Best Musical, spotlights a small town in Cob County whose livelihood is producing corn. The joke-filled show incorporates themes of family, community and forgiveness.
Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimnmerman
WAITRESS - JUNE 1-6, 2027
Featuring original songs by Grammy winner Sara Bareilles (“Brave,” “Love Song”), this 2016 Tony-nominated adaptation of the 2007 Keri Russell film of the same name tells a humorous, moving story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Season subscriptions are on sale ranging from $316-$953. For more information, visit daytonlive.org/broadway or call the Schuster Center Box Office at 937-228-3630.
