'Hamilton,' 'Hell's Kitchen,' 'Moulin Rouge!' part of Dayton Live's 2026-27 Broadway Series

"Hamilton," depicted here with a photo of the 2021 national touring cast, will be presented March 30-April 11, 2027, at the Schuster Center courtesy of Dayton Live.

"Hamilton," depicted here with a photo of the 2021 national touring cast, will be presented March 30-April 11, 2027, at the Schuster Center courtesy of Dayton Live.
1 hour ago
The return of blockbuster “Hamilton” headlines Dayton Live’s 2026-2027 Broadway Series.

Launching this summer, the seven-show lineup at the Schuster Center has its centerpiece in the third Dayton engagement of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 2015 masterpiece about America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton. The entertaining, thought-provoking and multiracial show was a hit during its outstanding 2022 local premiere in which it played all 16 performances in spite of a snowstorm. The show’s equally acclaimed second engagement happened Oct. 1-13, 2024.

The series includes the local premieres of elaborately entertaining “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” gorgeously introspective musical “The Notebook,” Alicia Keys’ Tony and Grammy-winning jukebox musical “Hell’s Kitchen” and the Tony-nominated original musical “Shucked.”

Dayton Live’s 2026-2027 Broadway Series:

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL — July 22-26, 2026

This Tony-winning 2018 adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 Academy Award-winning film features a slew of pop tunes and mash-ups.

Natalie Mendoza as Satine and Aaron Tveit as Christian in the Broadway production of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical." The show will be presented July 22-26, 2026, at the Schuster Center courtesy of Dayton Live.

THE NOTEBOOK — Oct. 6-11, 2026

Grammy and Emmy-nominated songwriter Ingrid Michaelson (“The Way I Am”) and Tony-nominated scribe Bekah Brunstetter (“This Is Us”) adapt Nicholas Sparks’ 1996 novel of the same name spotlighting the enduring power of love in the face of adversity. The emotional show, a personal favorite, received three 2024 Tony nominations and is retold within an interracial framework. It is also co-directed by Dayton native and Muse Machine alumna Schele Williams (“The Wiz”).

Chloë Cheers (Younger Allie) and Kyle Mangold (Younger Noah) in the national tour of "The Notebook." The show will be presented Oct. 6-11, 2026, at the Schuster Center courtesy of Dayton Live.

CLUE - Nov. 24-29, 2026

“I am your singing telegram!” Based on the iconic 1985 film and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, “Clue” is a fun whodunit with multi-generational appeal.

HELL’S KITCHEN — JAN. 26-31, 2027

Featuring songs by 17-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, “Hell’s Kitchen,” which received 13 2024 Tony nominations including Best Musical, is a lively, semi-autobiographical account of Keys’ upbringing in her colorful Manhattan neighborhood during the 1990s. Keys’ repertoire of R&B hits include “Fallin,’” “You Don’t Know My Name,” “Girl on Fire,” “If I Ain’t Got You” and “No One.”

The Alicia Keys musical "Hell's Kitchen" will be presented Jan. 26-31, 2027, at the Schuster Center courtesy of Dayton Live.

HAMILTON - MARCH 30-APRIL 11, 2027

Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a dazzling blend of hip-hop, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” features book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Cincinnati native Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won a Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

SHUCKED — MAY 4-9, 2027

Written by Robert Horn (“Tootsie”) with terrific country tunes by Nashville-based songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, “Shucked,” nominated for nine 2023 Tonys including Best Musical, spotlights a small town in Cob County whose livelihood is producing corn. The joke-filled show incorporates themes of family, community and forgiveness.

Fairfield High School and Wright State University grad Zach Cossman (second row, far left in green hat) and the cast of the North American tour of "Shucked." The show will be presented May 4-9, 2027, at the Schuster Center courtesy of Dayton Live.

WAITRESS - JUNE 1-6, 2027

Featuring original songs by Grammy winner Sara Bareilles (“Brave,” “Love Song”), this 2016 Tony-nominated adaptation of the 2007 Keri Russell film of the same name tells a humorous, moving story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker.

The Broadway musical "Waitress" will come to the Schuster Center June 1-6, 2027, courtesy of Dayton Live.

Season subscriptions are on sale ranging from $316-$953. For more information, visit daytonlive.org/broadway or call the Schuster Center Box Office at 937-228-3630.

