Hannah Beachler speaks out on BAFTAs N-word controversy

In a post on X, Beachler said she was particularly upset by the “throw away apology of ‘if you were offended,’” which referenced host Alan Cumming’s response to Davidson’s outburst.

“I keep trying to write about what happened at the BAFTAs, and I can’t find the words,” Beachler said. “The situation is almost impossible, but it happened three times that night, and one of the three times was directed at myself on the way to dinner after the show. And a third time at a Black woman. I understand and deeply know why we must handle this with grace and continue to push through. But what made the situation worse was the throwaway apology of ‘if you were offended’ at the end of the show. Of course we were offended... but our frequency, our spiritual vibration is tuned to a higher level than what happened. I am not (steel), this did not bounce off of me, but I exist above it. It can’t take away from who I am as an artist.”

Davidson’s outburst has received considerable backlash.

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx noted in an Instagram post: “Out of all the words you could’ve said Tourette’s makes you say that. Nah he meant that s**t. Unacceptable.”

“It’s infuriating that the first reaction wasn’t complete and full throated apologies to Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan,” added Wendell Pierce, Jordan’s former co-star on “The Wire,” in a post on X. “The insult to them takes priority. It doesn’t matter the reasoning for the racist slur.”

A spokesperson for the BBC issued a statement: “Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the Bafta film awards 2026. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and was not intentional. We apologize for any offense caused by the language heard.”

Credit: Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP Credit: Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP

“Sinners” won three BAFTAs including Supporting Actress (Wunmi Mosaku) and Original Screenplay (Ryan Coogler).

Beachler is the first African American to win an Academy Award for Best Production Design, which she received for 2018’s “Black Panther.”

“Sinners” received a historic 16 Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Director. The 98th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will take place Sunday, March 15 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.