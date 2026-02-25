Happening this weekend: GoatCon, National Chili Day, Battle of the Bands and more

GoatCon: Noon Feb. 28 at 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek. More info: Anime, comic book, gaming and wrestling event at GoatCountry in the Mall at Fairfield Commons. Planned activities include games, trivia, face painting, contests and a variety of goats to cuddle with.

Liberty Center Lunar New Year Celebration: 1-5 p.m. Feb. 28 at 7127 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp. More info: Festival featuring many activities inspired by Chinese culture, including calligraphy, dumpling tastings, water writing and more. There will also be several live performances.

First Sunday Markets at Eudora Brewing Company: Noon-3 p.m. March 1 at 3022 Wilmington Pike, Dayton. More info: Upcoming event at Eudora Brewing Company featuring many local vendors, crafters and more. The first 10 shoppers will receive a free swag bag.

National Chili Day at Young’s Jersey Dairy: 11 a.m. Feb. 27 at 6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs. More info: Young’s Jersey Dairy will celebrate National Chili Day with three special menu items — the chili grilled cheese, the homemade chili and the chili dogs.

Cellarbration 2026: Noon-4 p.m. Feb. 28 at 26 Wyandot St., Dayton. More info: Warped Wing Brewing Company will open its vault and offer several vintage and aged beers during this special event.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Tuck-N-Red’s Battle of the Bands: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at 305 N. Walnut St., Yellow Springs. More info: Music competition featuring Strainger Said, Kings Fallen, Sam Frampton and more. Cover is $5.

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company ‘Black By Popular Demand’: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and 4 p.m. March 1 at 138 N. Main St., Dayton. More info: Showcase of four works from Black artists— “In My Father’s House” by Debbie Blunden-Diggs, “Martyr’s Road” by Kevin Ward, “Wawa Aba” by Stafford C. Berry Jr. and “The Call(ing)” by Qarrianne Blayr.

Push Button Radio at the Dublin Pub: 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton. More info: Classic rock cover band known for playing hits from The Eagles, Tom Petty, Elton John and more.

Native Plant Symposium: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 28 at 4435 E. Patterson Road, Dayton. More info: Event at Marianist Environment Education Center teaching guests about the area’s native plants and their roles in the ecosystem. There will also be a screening of the documentary “The Extraordinary Caterpillar.”

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: ‘Stranger Things’ Shadow Cast: 9 p.m. Feb. 28 at 336 E. Fifth St., Dayton. More info: Shadow cast performance of cult hit “Rocky Horror Picture Show” featuring characters from the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” Guests are encouraged to come dressed in costumes inspired by either property.

‘The History Boys’ at Wright State: 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton. Director Jason Podplesky terrifically directs Alan Bennett’s 2006 Tony Award-winning tale of senior boys at a British boarding school in the 1980s. Podplesky and his compatible cast skillfully juggle the humorous and disturbing elements in the intellectual script. The action particularly grows more palpable in Act 2 when the stakes are raised and themes of identity and connection resonate among the boys and their teachers. Noteworthy performers include Jake Jonesco (Posner), Luke Niehaus (Scripps), Aidan Edwards (Irwin), Jacob Sawtelle (Hector), Jordan Allen (Headmaster) and Kayleigh Gleeson (Mrs. Lintott). A cool ‘80s soundtrack accompanies scene changes as well. (Russell Florence Jr.)