Harry Connick Jr. to perform at Fraze Pavilion this summer

Harry Connick Jr. will perform Sunday, July 19 at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering.

Harry Connick Jr. will perform Sunday, July 19 at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering.
Harry Connick Jr. will perform Sunday, July 19 at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering.

The New Orleans native began performing as a pianist and vocalist at the age of 5. His acclaimed career includes three Grammys and two Emmys. He also received a Tony nomination for his outstanding Broadway debut in the 2006 revival of “The Pajama Game.”

Highlights of his music career include several multi-platinum albums such as “When Harry Met Sally,” “When My Heart Finds Christmas” and “Only You.” He also notably received his 16th Grammy nomination for 2021’s “Alone With My Faith,” which was recognized in the Best Roots Gospel Album category. He recorded the album alone in his New Orleans home studio during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and it exemplified his talents as he wrote new songs, arranged all songs, played every instrument and sang every voice.

ExploreDayton teen gets White House tour after being recognized for foster youth advocacy work

Backed by his band, he’s slated to perform jazz standards, New Orleans classics, original songs and career-defining hits.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13. Tickets are $159 for plaza and orchestra reserved seats and $79 for lawn and terrace general admissions seats. Ticket prices increase $5 on day of show.

For tickets or more information, visit fraze.com.

