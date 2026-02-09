Breaking: Judge orders DHS to declare whether it’s planning ICE action in Springfield if Haitian TPS ends

Have a gouda Valentine’s Day: A Pretty Picnic has heart-shaped charcuterie boards

The heart-shaped charcuterie board by A Pretty Picnic have a variety of specialty meats, gourmet cheeses, fresh fruits, snack nuts, sweet treats and house-made jams. CONTRIBUTED

The heart-shaped charcuterie board by A Pretty Picnic have a variety of specialty meats, gourmet cheeses, fresh fruits, snack nuts, sweet treats and house-made jams. CONTRIBUTED
FOOD & DINING
By Kailey Bree
1 hour ago
X

Forget flowers. Disregard diamonds.

When it comes to the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day, charcuterie boards are a girl’s best friend.

Local business A Pretty Picnic is curating heart-shaped boards fit for the occasion: It’s customizable boards, featuring a variety of specialty meats, gourmet cheeses, fresh fruits, snack nuts, sweet treats and house-made jams may be ordered online for in-store pickup or delivery.

The heart-shaped charcuterie board by A Pretty Picnic have a variety of specialty meats, gourmet cheeses, fresh fruits, snack nuts, sweet treats and house-made jams. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

In addition to the heart-shaped boards, A Pretty Picnic offers boards in sizes extra small to extra large as well as breakfast boards, vegetable crudité, individual charcuterie cups and boxes for catering events and impressive grazing tables for larger events.

A Pretty Picnic offers boards in sizes extra small to extra large as well as breakfast boards, vegetable crudité, individual charcuterie cups and boxes for catering events and grazing tables for larger events. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Love is part of the very foundation of A Pretty Picnic, owned by Austin and Chase Kreitzer. After meeting online in 2021, and a first date at the gym, Austin and Chase quickly became inseparable, taking advantage of each other’s lunch breaks to spend even just 30 minutes together.

The recently married couple understands the importance of spending time with loved ones and they strive to help facilitate those times of celebration with convenience and ease. Their attention to detail and commitment to elevated presentation truly provides a unique, satisfying experience for customers.

Austin and Chase Kreitzer own the Dayton business A Pretty Picnic, specializing in charcuterie boards and grazing tables. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Those who visit A Pretty Picnic will find an expansive coffee menu with specialty flavored lattes, cold brew and cortados. Fresh baked goods such as sourdough blueberry muffins, oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon rolls, cheddar jalapeno and cinnamon raisin sourdough bagels are available as well. For the largest variety of fresh baked goods, be sure to visit on Saturdays.

Maraluna, a neighborhood shop committed to making ethical and sustainable goods more accessible, is also home to Reduce & Reuse Refillery which offers customers a way to purchase and refill home and body care goods without single-use plastics. Additionally, guests can find House of Color, a destination for personal color and style analysis inside Marluna’s shop.

HOW TO GO

What: A Pretty Picnic

Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Inside the Maraluna storefront at 2316 Far Hills Ave., Dayton.

To order online: aprettypicnicco.com

More details: A Pretty Picnic frequents several vendor markets such as the Oakwood Farmers Market and the Dayton Arcade’s Holly Days.

Instagram: Follow at @aprettypicnicco

In Other News
1
Book Nook: Burke gives readers big bangs for their bucks
2
Where to celebrate Mardi Gras 2026 in the Dayton region
3
Not just a metaphor: The real power of a blanket of snow
4
U.S. experiencing largest measles outbreak since 2000: What to do and...
5
‘It’s a statement’: New art gallery in Dayton has only art by women

About the Author

Kailey Bree is a content creator and may be followed @kaileybree and @daytoncoffeeshops on TikTok and Instagram.