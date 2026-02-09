Have a gouda Valentine’s Day: A Pretty Picnic has heart-shaped charcuterie boards

Local business A Pretty Picnic is curating heart-shaped boards fit for the occasion: It’s customizable boards, featuring a variety of specialty meats, gourmet cheeses, fresh fruits, snack nuts, sweet treats and house-made jams may be ordered online for in-store pickup or delivery.

In addition to the heart-shaped boards, A Pretty Picnic offers boards in sizes extra small to extra large as well as breakfast boards, vegetable crudité, individual charcuterie cups and boxes for catering events and impressive grazing tables for larger events.

Love is part of the very foundation of A Pretty Picnic, owned by Austin and Chase Kreitzer. After meeting online in 2021, and a first date at the gym, Austin and Chase quickly became inseparable, taking advantage of each other’s lunch breaks to spend even just 30 minutes together.

The recently married couple understands the importance of spending time with loved ones and they strive to help facilitate those times of celebration with convenience and ease. Their attention to detail and commitment to elevated presentation truly provides a unique, satisfying experience for customers.

Those who visit A Pretty Picnic will find an expansive coffee menu with specialty flavored lattes, cold brew and cortados. Fresh baked goods such as sourdough blueberry muffins, oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon rolls, cheddar jalapeno and cinnamon raisin sourdough bagels are available as well. For the largest variety of fresh baked goods, be sure to visit on Saturdays.

Maraluna, a neighborhood shop committed to making ethical and sustainable goods more accessible, is also home to Reduce & Reuse Refillery which offers customers a way to purchase and refill home and body care goods without single-use plastics. Additionally, guests can find House of Color, a destination for personal color and style analysis inside Marluna’s shop.

HOW TO GO

What: A Pretty Picnic

Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Inside the Maraluna storefront at 2316 Far Hills Ave., Dayton.

To order online: aprettypicnicco.com

More details: A Pretty Picnic frequents several vendor markets such as the Oakwood Farmers Market and the Dayton Arcade’s Holly Days.

Instagram: Follow at @aprettypicnicco